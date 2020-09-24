Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ocala Civic Theatre Presents PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES

The show runs September 24 – October 25, 2020.

Sep. 24, 2020  

Ocala Civic Theatre presents Pump Boys and Dinettes beginning tonight!

The show features Book, Lyrics, and Music by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann.

Tickets:

Adults: $30
Ages 18 and younger: $15
Season Ticket Flex Pass Reservations begin: August 24, 2020

Stop by for a fill-up of pure fun at the Double Cupp Diner on North Carolina's Highway 57! Upbeat and down-home, this high-octane, country-flavored musical is a rollicking good time.

Learn more at https://ocalacivictheatre.com/pump-boys-and-dinettes/


