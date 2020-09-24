The show runs September 24 – October 25, 2020.

Ocala Civic Theatre presents Pump Boys and Dinettes beginning tonight!

The show features Book, Lyrics, and Music by John Foley, Mark Hardwick, Debra Monk, Cass Morgan, John Schimmel and Jim Wann.

Tickets:

Adults: $30

Ages 18 and younger: $15

Season Ticket Flex Pass Reservations begin: August 24, 2020

Stop by for a fill-up of pure fun at the Double Cupp Diner on North Carolina's Highway 57! Upbeat and down-home, this high-octane, country-flavored musical is a rollicking good time.

Learn more at https://ocalacivictheatre.com/pump-boys-and-dinettes/

