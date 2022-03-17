New Generation Theatrical Unveils Leadership Team And New Mission Focused on Alternative Theatre 

New Generation Theatrical, an Orlando-based non-profit that supports the theatrical arts, unveiled its new mission today as an alternative theatre company dedicated to producing unique, entertaining and accessible theatrical experiences.

"As we approached 2022, we realized we needed to refine our mission in order to better support the Orlando theatre community," said Aaron Safer, New Generation Theatrical Founder and Producer. "Our renewed focus on producing alternative theatre that is unique, entertaining and accessible allows more artists the opportunity to present their work and more patrons the opportunity to see it."

With the new mission comes an organizational restructure, led by Safer. A leadership team has been established comprised of Safer, Faith Boles, Michael Knight and Nicole Visco. Bios can be found here.

All members of the leadership team will serve as producers on New Generation Theatrical shows. The team immediately put in place new company-wide policies that include hiring production team members and actors as seasonal employees instead of subcontractors and implementing a $20 minimum wage. The team has been actively engaging a certified diversity consultant to assist in ensuring that their policies and procedures reflect New Generation Theatrical's commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive environment for its employees, partners, vendors and patrons.

"As a writer, actor and director, I know how important it is to give artists the opportunity to tell stories the way they want to tell them, while feeling their time and talent are properly utilized," said Knight. "Doing so allows us to create experiences for people that every theater fan can enjoy and feel included in, whether they're in the audience, on the stage or backstage."

Another area of focus for the leadership team is the presentation of shows. New Generation Theatrical's productions will now be divided into two series based on the type of show, and there will also be a fundraising production every year.

The Show Series is characterized by theatrical intimacy, focusing on the story and actors. The productions that comprise the Show Series will be presented for short runs in small, black box theatres with limited capacity, allowing for the actors to nearly break the fourth wall.

"A black box theatre is truly one of my favorite types of venues, especially to direct a show in," said Visco, who is set to direct one of the Show Series productions. "Working with the emotions and vulnerability that comes along with having the audience that close to the actors creates this beautiful intimacy and connection between them, which in turn makes the creative process much more interesting and dynamic."

The Production Series features lavish presentations, including musicals, happening in front of and around patrons in a semi-immersive fashion. The productions that comprise the Production Series will be presented in larger venues for multi-week engagements.

This year's fundraising production will be Heathers the Musical - The Fundraising Concert. More information on the concert will be announced at a later date.

"Theatre is integral to the Orlando community," said Boles. "We're thrilled to be presenting different types of shows and musicals in very contemporary and creative ways, with diversity and inclusion at the forefront for New Generation Theatrical."

The 2022 Season kicks off in May with Reasons to Be Pretty by Neil Labute playing at The Orlando Rep Black Box Theatre from May 5-8, with four performances. Directed by Knight, Reasons to Be Pretty is a story about the impossibility of love, where a couple struggles with the aftermath of acknowledging each other's imperfections. Tickets are on sale now at newgentheatrical.org/reasons. The full 2022 Season will be announced in April.