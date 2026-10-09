Mahalia Gronigan to Perform DIVAS THROUGH THE DECADES
Music Supervisor Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano at the Santos-Compel Cabaret Lounge.
Vocalist Mahalia Gronigan will perform her new solo cabaret - Divas Through The Decades - November 11 and 12 in the new Santos-Compel Cabaret Lounge at The Winter Park Playhouse. Music Supervisor Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.
Join Mahalia as she performs an evening dedicated to the greatest Diva songstresses of the past decades including popular songs from legendary female performers including Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Adele and more!
Mahalia Gronigan has numerous stage credits in the region and was most recently seen in Never Can Say Goodbye - The '70s Beehive Musical on The Playhouse Mainstage in August. Her other Winter Park Playhouse credits include The Pin Up Girls, Snapshots, Tony Bennett's Swingin' Christmas and Respect along with numerous appearances in The Florida Festival of New Musicals. Regional credits include The Addams Family (Morticia), Tarzan (Kala) and Bonnie and Clyde (Blanche). Mahalia is a two-time winner of Michigan's Oscar Wilde Award for Best Actress in a musical for her portrayal of Nancy in Oliver! and Violet in Violet.
"It's always a special evening when Mahalia takes the stage! Her stunning vocals and incredible ability to perform any genre of music make this a must-see event!” says Heather Alexander, The Winter Park Playhouse Executive Director.
Tickets are $23 plus a one drink minimum. All seats are general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Cabaret performances sell out quickly, so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.
The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually from Friday, November 27, 2026 through Monday, November 30, 2026. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2026 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $23 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse
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