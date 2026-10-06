Video: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Orlando Shakes

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Orlando Shakes is currently running Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a comic spoof of the gothic vampire tale, and a new clip offers a glimpse of the production's fast-paced antics. The footage features cast members Fredy Ruiz, Trevor Spence, Paul Vogt, Kelly Bashar, and Regina Fernandez, who together take on dozens of characters across the show's quick-change comedy.

The production reimagines Bram Stoker's familiar story as a two-hour, gender-bending send-up packed with witty wordplay and pop culture references, with nods to Mel Brooks and Monty Python woven throughout. Described by the theatre as suitable for 'audiences of all blood types,' the show leans into theatrical fog, haze, and strobe lighting effects to heighten its spooky comic tone.

The production carries a PG-13 rating for sexual innuendo and mature content, and children under 10 are not admitted into the theater. The run is sponsored by Santiago Corral and Ron Ginsburg.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me