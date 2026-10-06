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Video: DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS at Orlando Shakes

Five actors tackle dozens of roles in a gender-bending spoof of the gothic classic.

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Orlando Shakes is currently running Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a comic spoof of the gothic vampire tale, and a new clip offers a glimpse of the production's fast-paced antics. The footage features cast members Fredy Ruiz, Trevor Spence, Paul Vogt, Kelly Bashar, and Regina Fernandez, who together take on dozens of characters across the show's quick-change comedy.

The production reimagines Bram Stoker's familiar story as a two-hour, gender-bending send-up packed with witty wordplay and pop culture references, with nods to Mel Brooks and Monty Python woven throughout. Described by the theatre as suitable for 'audiences of all blood types,' the show leans into theatrical fog, haze, and strobe lighting effects to heighten its spooky comic tone.

The production carries a PG-13 rating for sexual innuendo and mature content, and children under 10 are not admitted into the theater. The run is sponsored by Santiago Corral and Ron Ginsburg.

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