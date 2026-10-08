Video: PlayFest 2026 Spotlight on LUCA & URI at Orlando Shakes
Playwright Nicholas Pilapi discusses the decade-long romance at the center of his new work.
Orlando Shakes has released a spotlight video previewing Luca & Uri, one of the new plays set to be featured at PlayFest 2026, the theatre's annual festival dedicated to developing new work. The clip features a conversation with playwright Nicholas Pilapi about the piece ahead of its scheduled reading.
Luca & Uri follows its title characters over the course of ten years beneath the skies of Los Angeles, tracing how the pair fall in and out of love across changing circumstances. According to the source material, the play explores what happens when a couple's growth together begins to pull them in separate directions. In the video, Pilapi speaks about the origins of the story and how he approached depicting love as something that evolves rather than stays fixed.
PlayFest is Orlando Shakes' program for developing new plays through public readings, giving audiences an early look at scripts still in progress. Luca & Uri is scheduled for a reading as part of PlayFest 2026 on November 1 at 2 PM.
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