Mad Cow Theatre Announces Livestream Virtual Play Readings

Mad Cow Theatre has announced their virtual play reading series! This summer, they will be producing two full-length readings and corresponding Drama Club events via a virtual livestream. Both readings are free to the public with a $5 suggested donation, but patrons will need to reserve a spot to receive an access link. Both Drama Club events are $20.

Collected Stories by Donald Margulies

Reading | July 8th | 7:30 PM

Drama Club | July 9th | 6:00 PM



They are bringing the story back to life with Mad Cow favorites, Karel Wright* (Outsider Mullingar, Top Girls) and Piper Rae Patterson (Pygmalion, The Philadelphia Story.)

Collected Stories tells the story of grad student, Lisa, and her mentor, Ruth Stein. Over the years, Lisa becomes Ruth's personal assistant and gradually her friend, as Ruth helps her hone her writing abilities. But as Lisa's career begins to flourish and Ruth's begins to fade, can the tenuous relationship between mentor and mentee survive ambition, rivalry, and eventual betrayal? Collected Stories explores the complicated relationship between two independent women as they struggle to define what, if anything, is off-limits in art.



Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas

Reading | July 15th | 7:30 PM

Drama Club* | July 16th | 7:30 PM

*with special guest, Orlando Poet Laureate Susan Lilley



Here's a chance to take a trip back in time to Wales, to Dylan Thomas's Under Milk Wood, a play Mad Cow produced in 2003. Many familiar faces will be present; Peg O'Keef, Rick Stanley, Jay Becker,* Michelle Krause, Brian Brightman,* Mark Edward Smith and Roberta Emerson, and we invite you to wrap yourself up in the power of language. In this story you will be reminded of spring and a small town in love. Randall Jarrell, a key poet and critic of the time, wrote, "It would be hard for any work of art to communicate more directly and funnily and lovingly what it is to be alive."



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

