Mad Cow Theatre Announces Cast Of ALL MY SONS

All My Sons tells the story of Joe Keller, a successful, middle-aged, self-made man who has done a terrible and tragic thing. He framed his business partner for a crime and engineered his own exoneration. Now, his son is about to marry the partner's daughter, the affair is revisited, and his lie of a life is unraveled. In All My Sons, Arthur Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic downfall of lies, greed, love, and loss, and demands its audience examine their own social responsibilities to all the sons and daughters of American wars.



"Arthur Miller is one of the most beloved and classic playwrights of our time," says Mad Cow Theatre Executive Director Mitzi Maxwell. "All My Sons paints a rich picture of love, loss and family that I think everyone will be able to empathize with. In our current atmosphere, Miller's theme of individualism replacing responsibility to the community, rings especially true."



This classic, American drama features David Lowe (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Fun Home, Tommy,) Ame Livingston* (Hand to God, The Little Foxes, Painting Churches,) and Michael Knight (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Science Play Festival.) New to the Mad Cow stage are Christopher Fahmie, Megan Borkes, Benjamin Russell*, Kyle Masteller, Tricia Jane Wiles and Jandrea Novak.



All My Sons is directed by David Lee (The Spitfire Grill, A Number, The Shape of Things.) Lighting design is by Sean Powell (Last Train to Nibroc, The Spitfire Grill, Boesman and Lena) and sound design is by Tara Kromer. Costume design is by Dwayne Broadnax (Heartbreak House, Once, Top Girls,) and set design is by Alex Whittenberg and Gavin Mossier (The Spitfire Grill, Constellations.)



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Previous work with Mad Cow in parentheses

All My Sons runs March 25, 2020 to April 19, 2020 in the Harriett Theatre at Mad Cow Theatre 54 W. Church Street (second floor) in downtown Orlando. (Click here for directions). Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, with additional performances Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., Monday, April 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., and Monday, April 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You