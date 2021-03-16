Mad Cow Theatre Announces 2nd Annual Women's Voices Play Festival

Mad Cow Theatre has announced its 2nd Annual Women's Voices Play Festival celebrating new plays by Women+ playwrights. After the success of the first festival and subsequent mini-fests featuring 15 new plays by women+ playwrights in 2020, this uplifting project returns for a second round of submissions.

Submissions are being accepted now thru April 30th for new plays by women+ playwrights. For full submission guidelines visit www.madcowtheatre.com/womens-voices-festival-2021. Three finalists will be selected to participate in the festival from August 11-15, 2021. The winner will receive a $500 award and consideration for full production in future MCT seasons. Selected plays will be workshopped with a professional director, dramaturg, and actors to serve the growth of the play and the playwright.

The 2020 featured playwrights included Diana Burbano, Kathleen Cahill, Alice Hakvaag, Melissa Leilani Larson, Laura Rohrman, Madelyn Sergel, Kristine M. Reyes, Lia Romeo, Vinecia Coleman, Kimberly Dixon-Mays, Ronni Sanlo, Jasmine Sharma, Steffi Rubin and Monet Hurst-Mendoza. Many of the plays featured have since been workshopped around the country.

New this year, MCT has introduced a reader application process to expand the network of artists selecting the plays for final consideration. The role of the reader can be conducted remotely and is open to people nationwide with an interest in new play development.

To become a reader, apply here:

Timeline:

Call for Scripts opens Mar 16th

Submissions Due April 30th

Finalists announced June 30th

Festival Aug 11th - 15th, 2021