Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mad Cow Theatre Announces 2nd Annual Women's Voices Play Festival

Submissions are being accepted now thru April 30th for new plays by women+ playwrights.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Mad Cow Theatre Announces 2nd Annual Women's Voices Play Festival

Mad Cow Theatre has announced its 2nd Annual Women's Voices Play Festival celebrating new plays by Women+ playwrights. After the success of the first festival and subsequent mini-fests featuring 15 new plays by women+ playwrights in 2020, this uplifting project returns for a second round of submissions.

Submissions are being accepted now thru April 30th for new plays by women+ playwrights. For full submission guidelines visit www.madcowtheatre.com/womens-voices-festival-2021. Three finalists will be selected to participate in the festival from August 11-15, 2021. The winner will receive a $500 award and consideration for full production in future MCT seasons. Selected plays will be workshopped with a professional director, dramaturg, and actors to serve the growth of the play and the playwright.

The 2020 featured playwrights included Diana Burbano, Kathleen Cahill, Alice Hakvaag, Melissa Leilani Larson, Laura Rohrman, Madelyn Sergel, Kristine M. Reyes, Lia Romeo, Vinecia Coleman, Kimberly Dixon-Mays, Ronni Sanlo, Jasmine Sharma, Steffi Rubin and Monet Hurst-Mendoza. Many of the plays featured have since been workshopped around the country.

New this year, MCT has introduced a reader application process to expand the network of artists selecting the plays for final consideration. The role of the reader can be conducted remotely and is open to people nationwide with an interest in new play development.

To become a reader, apply here:

Timeline:

Call for Scripts opens Mar 16th

Submissions Due April 30th

Finalists announced June 30th

Festival Aug 11th - 15th, 2021


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower
Gavin Lee
Gavin Lee
Morgan James
Morgan James

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Summer Camp For String Players Photo

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Launches Summer Camp For String Players

A RAISIN IN THE SUN Extended At Garden Theatre Photo

A RAISIN IN THE SUN Extended At Garden Theatre

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Eric Whitacres DEEP FIELD: THE IMPOSSIBLE MAGNIT Photo

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Eric Whitacre's DEEP FIELD: THE IMPOSSIBLE MAGNITUDE OF OUR UNIVERSE

Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN Photo

Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents A RAISIN IN THE SUN


More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater In Quarantine Premieres Liza Birkenmeier's HONESTLY SINCERE, March 18
  • Vivian Barnes, Nathan Alan Davis, and Jahna Ferron-Smith Named Lark Venturous Playwright Fellows
  • Off-Broadway To Return With THE SUPER CRAZY FUNTIME SHOW
  • Dixon Place Announces In-Person And Online Spring 2021 Production Season