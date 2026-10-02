MATILDA The Musical to Return to Theatre South Playhouse

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Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional return of Roald Dahl's Matilda: the Musical, November 6-22, 2026. After a sold out run in 2019 and 2023 the hit musical returns to the Playhouse with a fresh, updated, take on this popular story told through a different lens in our immersive space.

Based on the classic children's book, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, makes this an irresistible musical for all audiences.

Directed by Hillary Brook (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening, Urinetown, School of Rock) with choreography by Sterling Lovett (Urinetown, The Prom, The Sound of Music, School of Rock) Mr. Lovett's choreography will be re-staged by Chris Payen (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Matilda features an outstanding cast of professional performers – including the return of local favorite Jonny Jones (Annie, Matilda, Urinetown, The Prom) as 'The Trunchbull.'

The production will also feature the fresh faces of rising young actors from all over the Orlando area. 'Our production will not be a carbon copy of the Broadway or other regional productions out there. This will be a fresh take on the show without the use of any projections or special effects.' says TSP Executive/Artistic Director and Director of Matilda, Hillary Brook. 'All of the magic will be found within our remarkable cast!'

*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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