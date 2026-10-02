MATILDA The Musical to Return to Theatre South Playhouse
Director Hillary Brook will stage a reimagined version without projections or special effects at the Dr. Phillips venue.
Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips will present the professional return of Roald Dahl's Matilda: the Musical, November 6-22, 2026. After a sold out run in 2019 and 2023 the hit musical returns to the Playhouse with a fresh, updated, take on this popular story told through a different lens in our immersive space.
Based on the classic children's book, Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, makes this an irresistible musical for all audiences.
Directed by Hillary Brook (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening, Urinetown, School of Rock) with choreography by Sterling Lovett (Urinetown, The Prom, The Sound of Music, School of Rock) Mr. Lovett's choreography will be re-staged by Chris Payen (Ride the Cyclone, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Annie, Spring Awakening) and musical direction by Seth Durbin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Matilda features an outstanding cast of professional performers – including the return of local favorite Jonny Jones (Annie, Matilda, Urinetown, The Prom) as 'The Trunchbull.'
The production will also feature the fresh faces of rising young actors from all over the Orlando area. 'Our production will not be a carbon copy of the Broadway or other regional productions out there. This will be a fresh take on the show without the use of any projections or special effects.' says TSP Executive/Artistic Director and Director of Matilda, Hillary Brook. 'All of the magic will be found within our remarkable cast!'
*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses
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