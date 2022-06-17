Limitless Theater Company Presents Staged Reading of TWO THOUSAND MILES

Limitless Theater Company and The Viera Studio are presenting a staged reading of Two Thousand Miles: A new musical on Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:30pm at The DRS Community Center in Satellite Beach, FL. The reading will be directed by Sharon Lee Glassman with musical direction by Ros Henciski.

Limitless Theater Company (LTC) was founded in 2020 by Alyssa Marie Williams and Morgan Bartholick. In 2022, LTC made its move to Satellite Beach, Florida. We are now located at the David R. Schechter Community Center. LTC is dedicated to reaching the full spectrum of musical theater performers, from the non-experienced lovers to the seasoned professional. Through classes, workshops, and productions, LTC seeks to create a joyful theatrical experience that represents our entire community through casting and hiring regardless of disability, gender, race, or ethnicity.

Two Thousand Miles features a book by Alyssa Marie Williams, music & lyrics by Matt DeMaria and Hans Zanger, additional material to book by Morgan Bartholick, and additional material to book & lyrics by Jaclyn Nash. The reading will be produced by Limitless Theater Company and The Viera Studio (thevierastudio.com).

The cast includes Carlos A. Pereyo as Davis, Destiny Velez as Ava, Damian Velasco as Julian, Taylor Guttadauro as Christina, Gabriel Ramos as Nate, Shelby Brown as Jessica, Steve Guttadauro as Carlos, and Monica Toro-Lisciandro as Victoria.

Split between California and New York City, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences through events that reunite a group of friends. Davis, a business student turned playwright dealing with Lupus, and his boyfriend Nate, an established composer learning how to take care of a loved one living with a chronic illness, are working towards the premiere of their new musical. Ava fights to share her reality of living with Arthritis and being a working actor, while Jessica struggles to reignite her passion after losing the job of her dreams. Julian and Christina are unexpectedly pregnant to his mother's disapproval; how will this affect their future and their relationship? Through their collective journeys, the friends show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife through acceptance and the bonds of friendship.

Two Thousand Miles premiered at the Hudson Guild Theatre in October of 2018 as a part of NY Summerfest through the New York Theatre Festival. Most recently, the show has had a developmental production at the BACCA Arts Center on Long Island. Two Thousand Miles has also performed various concert readings at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42 that featured Broadway members of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the lead roles.

Tickets and more information available at 2kmmusical.com