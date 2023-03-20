King Center for the Performing Arts Announces Brevard Music Group – 30th Anniversary Celebration Concerts

The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, along with Regalitos Foundation and Brevard Music Group have announced the BMG 30th Anniversary Celebration Concerts coming to the King Center this June!

Three marquee contemporary jazz events are planned at the King Center with special ticket packages available! The King Center will host saxophonist Eric Darius and the Jazz Series All-Stars on the L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage on Saturday June 3rd, followed by an "Jam Session" from the Jazz Series All-Stars on Sunday, June 4th in the King Center Studio Theatre. A celebration finale is planned the following weekend on June 10th featuring saxophonists Michael Lington and Paul Taylor!

Tickets for all three events go on sale this Friday, March 24th at KingCenter.com, or by calling or visiting the King Center Ticket Office Monday - Friday, Noon - 6 PM / 321 -242-2219. Ticket Packages are available!

SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 7:30 PM - Main Event: King Center L3Harris Technologies Theatre - Main Stage

Headliner: Eric Darius

Featuring Aubrey Logan, Ilya Serov, Jeff Ryan, Oli Silk and David P. Stevens

SUNDAY, JUNE 4, 3:30 PM - The JazzSeries All-Star Jam: King Center Studio Theatre

Starring: Aubrey Logan, Ilya Serov, Jeff Ryan, Oli Silk, David Stevens, Tim George, Curtin McCain & Simeon Moore

SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 7:30 PM - BMG 30TH Anniversary Celebration Finale: King Center Studio Theatre

Starring: Saxophonists Michael Lington & Paul Taylor

"Our 30th Anniversary Celebration dates is our way of paying forward the success of the last three decades. BMG is opening our stages to the exciting new generation of young and innovative artists. These 21st century artists will catapult Smooth & Contemporary Jazz into the next three decades and beyond! I kindly ask you to support this 30th anniversary celebration. Show our artists that you too believe their future is NOW!" - Roland Guilarte, Brevard Music Group.

