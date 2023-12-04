IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Athens Theatre

“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the . . . .” Few songs are as iconic as Irving Berlin’s classic, “White Christmas.” In fact, the song is so iconic that it’s been covered by everyone from Willie Nelson to Lady Gaga. B

ased on the classic 1954 film, this exuberant musical showcases many of Berlin’s other legendary songs including “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “Happy Holiday,” “Blue Skies,” and of course, the iconic “Sisters” song! With love on their minds, a pair of suave singing and dancing WWII veterans team up with a duo of lovely singing sisters on the way to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge. When they arrive, they’re surprised to discover that the lodge is owned by their retired General and it is in danger of closing. When there’s no snow for the holidays and the lodge’s guest register remains empty, they pull out all the stops to save the business! And, although “Christmas” is in the title, the show’s underlying theme is also heavy on nostalgia and American pride.

The Athens Theatre invites you to unlock the door to the magical holiday season with this spectacular performance which is overflowing with dancing, romance, and laughter! It’s time to get merry and bright and enjoy this delightful experience with the entire family!

