Garden Theatre Postpones BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and Announces GODSPELL

Garden Theatre will produce GODSPELL from April 22 - May 23.

Jan. 22, 2021  

GODSPELL replaces the company's previously announced production of Beauty and the Beast, which will now be part of the Garden's 2021-2022 season. Garden Theatre remains committed to presenting its highly anticipated production of Beauty and the Beast when they hope strict COVID-19 precautions will no longer be necessary, and circumstances allow for a safe, fully-realized production of this grand and magical story.

Prepare ye the way of the Lord! In Stephen Schwartz's (Wicked, Pippin) lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus and his followers gather to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating messages of kindness, tolerance, and love. With an eclectic rock score including the international hit "Day by Day," GODSPELL is certain to entertain and inspire as its final notes dissolve hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion.

If you are a ticket holder for Beauty and the Beast, please check your email for more information about this change. Tickets for GODSPELL will go on sale February 2 at 12:00 pm.



