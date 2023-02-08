GLORIA by Branden Jacobs Jenkins Opens at Rollins College

A 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Gloria is the second production in the Rollins College Second Stage series this season. Directed by Michael McNamara '23, it focuses on a group of assistants from a prominent New York magazine, all angling for their big break. But when "another day at the office" becomes an event that turns their realities upside down, it begs the question, "who deserves to tell the story?"

"I hope audiences walk away with a deeper appreciation for the meaningful connections they have in their lives," says director Michael McNamara '23. "Not just friends or family, but coworkers, colleagues, even people they meet in passing. As technology and media become ubiquitous, our attention is pulled more and more towards sensational stories and away from the people and experiences that make life worth living."

Rollins' Second Stage productions are student-produced and directed, and coming up next is Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, Directed by Madison Colpitts '23.

Rollins' Second Stage is housed in the Lyman Blackbox Theatre at 203 E. Lyman Avenue. Gloria runs from February 8-11, with shows each day at 7:30 plus a Saturday matinee at 2. Admission is free and seating is first come, first served. This performance contains graphic gun violence. For more information about content warnings, please visit rollins.college/secondstage. Follow theatre at Rollins College on Facebook and Instagram @AnnieRussellTheatre

Starring:

Ella Juengst as Ani/Callie/Sasha

Camillo Villafañe as Dean/Devin

John Banks as Miles/Shawn/Rashaad

Nico Mathis as Lorin

Brynn Pietrowski as Gloria/Nan

Justine So as Kendra/Jenna

Creative Team

Michael McNamara ...Director

Jolana Mitchell ...Stage Manager & Company Deputy

Tori Lutz ... Scenic Designer

Kay Brazzell...Props Designer

Paula Espinosa...Costume Designer

Kalani Senior...Hair & Makeup Designer

Gray Lefkowitz...Sound Designer

Michael McNamara... Lighting Designer

Kaila Cohen & Ryan Rawoof...Dramaturgy

Prof. Eric Zivot...Fight Choreographer

Em Segal...Original Music

Poster by Rachel Kalski '25