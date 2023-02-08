Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
GLORIA by Branden Jacobs Jenkins Opens at Rollins College

Gloria runs from February 8-11.

Feb. 08, 2023  

A 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Gloria is the second production in the Rollins College Second Stage series this season. Directed by Michael McNamara '23, it focuses on a group of assistants from a prominent New York magazine, all angling for their big break. But when "another day at the office" becomes an event that turns their realities upside down, it begs the question, "who deserves to tell the story?"

"I hope audiences walk away with a deeper appreciation for the meaningful connections they have in their lives," says director Michael McNamara '23. "Not just friends or family, but coworkers, colleagues, even people they meet in passing. As technology and media become ubiquitous, our attention is pulled more and more towards sensational stories and away from the people and experiences that make life worth living."

Rollins' Second Stage productions are student-produced and directed, and coming up next is Five Women Wearing the Same Dress by Alan Ball, Directed by Madison Colpitts '23.

Rollins' Second Stage is housed in the Lyman Blackbox Theatre at 203 E. Lyman Avenue. Gloria runs from February 8-11, with shows each day at 7:30 plus a Saturday matinee at 2. Admission is free and seating is first come, first served. This performance contains graphic gun violence. For more information about content warnings, please visit rollins.college/secondstage. Follow theatre at Rollins College on Facebook and Instagram @AnnieRussellTheatre

Starring:

Ella Juengst as Ani/Callie/Sasha

Camillo Villafañe as Dean/Devin

John Banks as Miles/Shawn/Rashaad

Nico Mathis as Lorin

Brynn Pietrowski as Gloria/Nan

Justine So as Kendra/Jenna

Creative Team

Michael McNamara ...Director

Jolana Mitchell ...Stage Manager & Company Deputy

Tori Lutz ... Scenic Designer

Kay Brazzell...Props Designer

Paula Espinosa...Costume Designer

Kalani Senior...Hair & Makeup Designer

Gray Lefkowitz...Sound Designer

Michael McNamara... Lighting Designer

Kaila Cohen & Ryan Rawoof...Dramaturgy

Prof. Eric Zivot...Fight Choreographer

Em Segal...Original Music

Poster by Rachel Kalski '25




Related Stories
Student Blog: The Challenge? Bring Order to the Whole Photo
Student Blog: The Challenge? Bring Order to the Whole
“White. A blank page or canvas. His favorite. So many possibilities.”  George, Sunday in the Park with George Like a blank page (or canvas), a new semester brings so many possibilities: new classes, new friends, new challenges, and a whole new season of shows. The life of a student director is nothing if not busy.
Student Blog: Going Back to School Photo
Student Blog: Going Back to School
Back to school! Could there be a phrase more exciting and scary? Some students can hardly wait to get back into their various classes and resume learning. For other students like myself, going back to school means more stress, less leisure time, and of course homework.
Student Blog: What Academic Integrity Means to Me! Photo
Student Blog: What Academic Integrity Means to Me!
When you were in middle or high school, I am certain that at least one educator had claimed that the most pointless lesson they taught was certainly the most important lesson in the whole universe. It was also emphasized that the lesson will also help you get through college. I vividly remember internally telling myself 'There is no way that a mathematical formula will help me conquer all my college adversities.'
Student Blog: Burning Out Part 2: Tips and Tricks on How To Rekindle the Flame Photo
Student Blog: Burning Out Part 2: Tips and Tricks on How To Rekindle the Flame
Your worth as an actor is not defined by how many projects you submit for, and it certainly isn’t based on how many projects you get called back for. This is a tough business, and we are all living through a global pandemic. Forgive yourself first and foremost.

From This Author - Student Blogger: Justine So


February 8, 2023

A 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist, Gloria is the second production in Rollins College Second Stage series this year. Directed by Michael McNamara ‘23, it focuses on a group of assistants from a prominent New York magazine, all angling for their big break. But when “another day at the office” becomes an event that turns their realities upside down, it begs the question, “who deserves to tell the story?”
Student Blog: Back to Rollins College Post Hurricane IanStudent Blog: Back to Rollins College Post Hurricane Ian
November 1, 2022

For the first time, I was actually very anxious to get back to school during break, which is very telling of the positive environment that I’ve experienced at Rollins. Or maybe I’m just a big nerd.
