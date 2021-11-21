Full Casting Confirmed For THE FROGPIG CHRISTMAS ALBUM: Live At HAOS On Church

Full casting has been announced for The FrogPig Christmas Album: Live at HAOS on Church. This merry menagerie of musical maniacs will be on display for one night only.

The full slate of guests stars for THE FROGPIG CHRISTMAS ALBUM: Live at HAOS on Church has been confirmed! Joining Joel Swanson as the hamphibious half-breed, Frogpig, are a slew of Orlando favorites including Heather Abood, Megan "Megbo" Boetto, Nic Nightingale, Charles Stevens, and Kari Ringer.

Reprising her fan-favorite role from THE FROGPIG AND FRIENDS VARIETY HOUR, Kari Ringer returns as the iconic diva Liza Minnelli, this time trading her coke for a cane. Liza is 75 and still kicking!

Heather Abood, who regularly performs across the street at Hamburger Marys, joins the cast as a dazzling Christmas diva. Get ready for powerhouse vocals and plenty of star power to stuff your stocking!

Charles Stevens, a regular Frogpig collaborator, will be stepping out from behind the keys and into the recording booth as Bada Bing, the "infamous" music producer who never misses a chance to name drop his past holiday projects, hit or flop.

Nic Nightingale also returns as Frogpig's oaf-ish assistant Ollie, "the amusing human equivalent of the [The Muppet Show]'s Scooter" (Matt Palm, Orlando Sentinel). Will he finally find Frogpig under the mistletoe?

Rounding out the cast is HAOS regular and member of VariTease troupe, Megan "Megbo" Boetto. Lauded for her improvisational dance skills, Boetto joins in the fun as the teeny-bopper sensation Bobby the Kid.

Tickets for THE FROGPIG CHRISTMAS ALBUM: Live at HAOS on Church are now on sale!

Live at HAOS on Church, Upstairs in the LaLa Lounge.

Wednesday, December 8th, 2021.

Doors at 7:00 pm. Show at 8:00 pm.

Libations available at the Bar.

Tickets Available Now: frogpig.ticketleap.com/frogpigchristmas/