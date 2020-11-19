Florida Theatrical Association presents Wanzie's 1970's CHRISTMAS EVE RADIO HOUR at The Abbey in downtown Orlando December 20th for two performances, at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

Journey back to a time when our nation is at peace; the Vietnam conflict has ended, and the Watergate scandal is behind us. We have just elected a plain-spoken peanut farmer President and our country is in a celebratory bicentennial mood, while Orlando is rapidly changing to meet a future brought about by the Disney boom. Wanzie's 1970's CHRISTMAS EVE RADIO HOUR provides its audience a complete escape from current political and pandemic concerns.

In the midst of this 1976 euphoria, you are invited to join the studio audience as an amateur theatrical troupe presents their annual holiday cabaret being broadcast live by a local AM radio station. The intrepid thespians set out to present their program of "Christmas Music Through The Decades" in the style of a classic 1940's radio show. In between numbers they perform commercial jingles and do live reads of promotional copy showcasing businesses and theme parks as they were in Orlando in the mid 70's. It's a nostalgic walk down memory lane for anyone who lived in Orlando in the 70's and a bit of a humorous education for those who came after.

Florida Theatrical Association's production of Wanzie's 1970's CHRISTMAS EVE RADIO HOUR will feature six wonderfully-voiced and very talented Orlando actors under the direction of Kenny Howard, with Musical Direction and on-stage live accompaniment by Ned Wilkinson: Ashley Wilcox (MAMMA MIA), Gabi Hockensmith (Seasons), Morgan Howland-Cook (The Full Monty), John Gracey (Next to Normal), Taggart Connor (The Full Monty), and Brett McMahon (Houdini).

See the show live at The Abbey with socially distanced seating or stream it in your own home. Either way you will be delighted by this musical journey brimming with holiday cheer. Tickets for Wanzie's 1970's CHRISTMAS EVE RADIO HOUR at The Abbey are $25 for VIP reserved seating and $15 for reserved seating, Tickets can be purchased at www.Eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.AbbeyOrlando.com.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You