Faith Boles Lights Up The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series

The Winter Park Playhouse will feature vocal powerhouse Faith Boles in her newest solo cabaret Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust February 19 and 20, 2020 with Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy on piano.

Join Faith as she takes you through an uplifting journey that tells the heartwarming story of her life, featuring a musical song selection that includes popular musical theatre show tunes, jazz selections and a bit of Disney magic! From memorable songs like"He's A Tramp" to "When You Wish Upon A Star," Faith will delight audiences with her vocal range and professional expertise.

Faith Boles originally from Savannah, Georgia received her B.F.A. in Musical Theatre and Opera performance from Shenandoah University. Faith has performed all over the country and onboard the Celebrity Equinox (Celebrity Cruise Lines). You can catch Faith in The Winter Park Playhouse current production of Beehive: The 60's Musical. Additionally she was a cast member in the theatre's sold out 2019 production of Ain't Misbehavin'. Ms. Boles can also be seen in various shows at The Walt Disney Resort including Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, Finding Nemo: The Musical and For The First Time In Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

"We are so happy that Faith has decided to debut her first cabaret here at the Playhouse," confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director. "She has such strong vocals and stage presence and will certainly offer a fabulous evening out for all!"

Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





