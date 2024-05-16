Edu Díaz to Bring A DRAG IS BORN To The Orlando Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edu Díaz, a Fulbright-awarded queer artist from the Canary Islands, will make his Florida debut in the solo show A Drag Is Born, directed by Rachel Resnik, at the Orlando Fringe Festival, from May 21.

Premiered at the New York City Fringe in April, the nonverbal show won three awards, including Best Solo Clown.

In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he is an unlikely candidate. Clown, drag, and magical realism fuel a whimsical journey through delightful music and colorful outfits as the man discovers it's never too late to embrace your true self.

'A homophobic attack, a mid-life crisis, and the need to have fun with the audience began this project, in which I'm honoring my -so far- private life as a campy crossdresser,' says Díaz.

'When I saw the first sketch of A Drag Is Born last year, Edu's story resonated with my own journey of coming out later in life,' says producer Jess Ducey. 'My career in the arts began as an Orlando Fringe volunteer two decades ago, so I'm thrilled to be returning to my hometown with the sort of joyous queer art I wish I'd seen when I was younger.'

Díaz, whose native language is Spanish, adds, 'My own experiences as an immigrant audience member inspired me to create A Drag Is Born as a wordless show, and we're excited to share it with Orlando's diverse communities.'

Edu Díaz (he/him), creator, producer, and performer in A Drag Is Born, is a Canarian artist based in New York City, where he premiered Fantastic Mr. S at the United Solo Festival (Theatre Row, 2022) and Twin Towers, a play written and directed by Esther Caporale winner of the SPF Best Play (The Players Theatre, 2023).

For the world premiere and tour of A Drag Is Born, Edu is joined by:

Rachel Resnik (she/her, Director) is a seasoned producer, director, and performer with extensive clown training (PadoVarts Academy, Philippe Gaulier). She is the Production Manager at Clown Gym.

Tinna Hoffmann (she/her, Assistant Director / Choreographer) is a Danish actor and dancer with decades of experience in theater, television, and films. She was part of Dancing With The Stars Italy for three seasons.

Jess Ducey (they/them, Production Manager) is a writer and producer who grew up in Orlando. They co-chair the board of the National Queer Theater, produce new work for Clown Gym and Moxie Arts, and produced two musicals at Edinburgh Fringe 2023.

A Drag is Born will be in the Pink Venue (Orlando Shakes, 812 E Rollins St, Orlando) on Tuesday, May 21 at 6:15 PM ($6 tickets available), Thursday, May 23 at 7:55 PM, Saturday, May 25 at 7:10 PM, and Sunday, May 26 at 10:45 PM. Runtime: 60 minutes. Ages 13 and up. Tickets from $6 are available at www.edudiaz.com

