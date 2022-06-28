Dr. Phillips Center Receives $250,000 in Federal Funding For Education Programs From Rep. Val Demings

Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) today presented the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with $250,000 in federal funds to support its Arts For Every Life education programs, which provides students with opportunities to access arts education across the region. The presentation took place in the arts center with Demings, Dr. Phillips Center Chairman Jim Pugh, Vice Chair Ed Timberlake, Board Members Harold Mills and Irving Mathews as well as Chief Financial Officer Cecilia Kelly.

Said Rep. Demings, "What is life without art? Every child in our community, no matter their background, should have a chance to access classes and camps that give them a chance to learn and grow and follow their passion. I'm proud to support the Dr. Phillips Center in their mission to offer these programs and classes, which give parents of all backgrounds opportunities to send their children to high quality performing arts programs. I look forward to the great work we will continue to do to build Central Florida into a great place to raise a family and a world-class hub for culture, entertainment and tourism."

Said Jim Pugh, "We're grateful to Congresswoman Demings for including the Dr. Phillips Center in the Community Project Funding for District 10. This funding will support multiple education initiatives and provide the opportunities for students to perform on a professional stage and share their talents with our community and beyond."

The following programs impact over 100,000 individuals annually across the region: Disney Musicals in Schools, Applause Awards, 6th & Jazz, Project WoW, Summer Camps (3), Youth Theater Productions (2), Four Counts, Quarter Notes and Teen Ambassadors.

Demings announced the Community Project Initiative in March 2022, providing over $6 million in federal funding to various organizations, including the Dr. Phillips Center.