Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces summer camps are on sale now. Week-long camps in June and July at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of varying ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts featuring musical theater and comedy.

Dr. Phillips Center is also accepting applications for auditions to its annual summer productions. Students ages 13 to 19 can audition for a role in the Pre-Professional Production of Bring It On: The Musical culminating in two performances in the arts center's acoustically remarkable Steinmetz Hall. Aspiring actors ages 19 to 25 are encouraged to audition for the Summer Stock Production A Chorus Line culminating in five performances open to the public in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

Register for summer camps by Thursday, April 20 and save $30. Visit DrPhillipsCenter.org for more information.

Summer camps available at Dr. Philips Center:

Musical Theater: Take It From The Top

Ages: 10-18

June 12-16, 2023

Returning to the Dr. Phillips Center is the Take It From The Top program. This Broadway week is a unique opportunity to spend the week learning from a talented team of experienced Broadway professionals and a professional casting director. This professional Broadway workshop is designed by Broadway veterans Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, La Cage Aux Folles, Miss Saigon) and Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Wicked, Hairspray and Ruthless).

Participants will explore the "triple threat" of music, dance and theater with a final performance for an invited audience of family and friends in Steinmetz Hall. Explore the process of casting, auditions and rehearsals with mentorship from Broadway performers, directors, choreographers and a casting industry professional.

Pre-Professional Production: Bring It On: The Musical

Ages: 13-19

June 19-July 1

Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass and inspired by the hit film, Bring It On: The Musical takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, Bring It On features an original story by Tony Award winner Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Pulitzer- and Tony-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green (High Fidelity), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical. Join their cast this summer as they put on in just 80 hours of rehearsal, and get to perform in Steinmetz Hall.

Each rehearsal will consist of blocking, character development work, vocal rehearsals, choreography, as well as tech rehearsals combining lighting and sound elements to create full professional production. There will be two performances open to the public after the program concludes. Tickets can be purchased for the public to attend at $25 each.

SCHEDULE:

Auditions: Once registered, participants will be asked to submit a video audition singing a 16-32 bar cut of a musical theater song selection of their choice in similar style to the show as their audition submission for lead and supporting roles - due Sunday, June 11.

Callbacks: Saturday, June 17 | 9 a.m-4 p.m.

Everyone will receive a callback notice and/or dance call for Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cast List: We'll announce the cast Sunday, June 18 prior to first rehearsal on June 19.

Rehearsals: June 19-30 | 9 a.m-5 p.m.

This is a full 2-week commitment (no rehearsal June 24 or 25)

Bring food for a 1-hour lunch break (closed campus).

Performances: June 30 & July 1 | 7 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall

Ages: 13-19

Tuition: $625 for pre-registration | $655 starting April 21

There will be no refunds honored after callbacks begin on Saturday, June 17

Capacity: 60 students

Comedy: Improv Intensive with SAK Comedy Lab

Ages: 8-10

July 5-7, 2023

The arts center's annual Improv Intensive will provide an opportunity to delve into comedy, stand-up, monologue and improv while working through various acting and improvisational methods with expert improvisers. Learn how to share creativity with a scene partner and how to incorporate the energy of the audience. This three-day intensive will help students grow in skill, craft and artistry as an actor. Friends and family will be able to see the students' performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: Best of Broadway

Ages: 6-10

July 10-14, 2023

Calling all singers, dancers and actors! Students learn how to sing, act and dance to the best songs from favorite Broadway classics and new works! The arts center's Broadway themed Musical Theater week will help students develop this story by expanding vocal technique, character development, dance and stage presence. Friends and family will be able to see the students' performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: The Magic of Disney

Ages: 6-10

July 17-21, 2023

Be their guest and join the adventure of a lifetime as students bring the magic of musical theater to life during the Disney themed musical theater week. Through theatrical performance combining songs, spoken dialogue, acting and dance, students will tell a thrilling story while moving through favorite Disney movies! Friends and family will be able to see the students' performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Musical Theater: Universal DreamWorks Adventure

Ages: 6-10

July 24-28, 2023

We're dreaming big during this musical theater week! This week will explore the various lessons of individuality, friendship, kindness and confidence from popular Universal DreamWorks films such as Trolls, Madagascar and Shrek through script reading, singing and dancing. Friends and family will be able to see the students' performance in the final showcase on a professional stage.

Summer Stock Production: A Chorus Line

Ages: 19-25

June 4-August 6

Calling performers ages 19-25 that have completed at least 1 year of college! Aspiring actors encouraged to audition.

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

There will be five performances open to the public in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater. Tickets can be purchased for the public to attend at $29.95 each.

Ages: college performers and post-grad professionals 19-25

If interested, please submit a headshot, resume and audition video of a 32 bar cut of a classic musical theater piece that fits the era to auditions@drphillipscenter.org by June 4. Subject should say "A Chorus Line Audition: First Initial. Last Name." (A.Smith)

Invited Callbacks: Friday, June 9 from 5-9 p.m.

Cast List Announced: Sunday, June 11

Rehearsals 5-9 p.m.:

July 5-7

July 10-13

July 17-20

July 24-28

Tech Week 5-9 p.m.:

July 31-August 3

Performances in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater:

Friday, August 4 @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 6 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes three theaters: the 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, an amplified theater used for touring Broadway shows, concerts and other performances, as well as private events; the 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, a community theater ideal for regional arts groups; and the new 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall, which transforms in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events. In addition, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers semester classes, summer camps and pre-professional productions; and spaces like the DeVos Family Room and Rooftop Terrace are popular for weddings and other large private or corporate events. Out front, the 3-acre lawn includes Seneff Arts Plaza, where the community enjoyed live entertainment during the pandemic at the arts center's award-winning Frontyard Festival, supported by AdventHealth. Opening in Fall 2022, a dynamic music room called Judson's will offer cabaret-style seating for intimate, live entertainment. The Dr. Phillips Center is supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida, and generous donors and sponsors.

