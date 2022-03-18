Dr. Phillips Center Announces Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season Lineup

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced its ninth Broadway season lineup with new Title Sponsor AdventHealth. The AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 series is presented by Dr. Phillips Center in partnership with Florida Theatrical Association and Broadway Across America.

The season will bring the best of Broadway to the Walt Disney Theater with eight new and two previously announced shows, including Hamilton, SIX, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Chicago, My Fair Lady and Beetlejuice.

Current subscribers will also have first access to Wicked and Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show as season options.

Broadway in Orlando subscribers must

renew by Friday, April 15

. New subscriptions will go on sale later this Spring, anyone interested can join the waitlist at BroadwayInOrlando.com to be among the first in line for new subscriptions.

"We are so thankful to have AdventHealth with us for the next three years with this new title sponsorship of our Broadway in Orlando series," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and ceo of the Dr. Phillips Center. "AdventHealth is a long-standing supporter, and this further strengthens their great relationship with us, as our medical partner and advocate for our community education initiatives through the AdventHealth School of the Arts."

"We are so thankful to have AdventHealth with us with this new multi-year title sponsorship of our Broadway in Orlando series," said Kathy Ramsberger, president and ceo of the Dr. Phillips Center. "AdventHealth is a long-standing supporter, and this further strengthens their great relationship with us, as our medical partner and voice for our community education initiatives through the AdventHealth School of the Arts."

"We are also so appreciative of FAIRWINDS Credit Union for being part of our journey, helping us welcome more than 1 million guests and 500+ performances across eight seasons. We look forward to their continued our partnership in other ways."

"We are thrilled to be bringing more Broadway shows than ever to Orlando this upcoming season. We appreciate the support and loyalty from our subscribers and look forward to welcoming new audiences to the Dr. Phillips Center," said Susie Krajsa, President of Broadway Across America.

"We're excited to continue bringing Tony Award®-winning shows to Central Florida through the Broadway in Orlando series, and this season will surely have something to offer for fans of all ages," said Larry Watchorn, Executive Director of Florida Theatrical Association.

AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season

SHOW DATE OPTIONS SIX October 4-9, 2022 Hamilton October 26-November 20, 2022 Tina - The Tina Turner Musical January 10-15, 2023 Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show January 20-22, 2023 Season option Wicked January 25-February 12, 2023 Season option Pretty Woman: The Musical February 28-March 5, 2023 Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird March 21-26, 2023 Chicago April 18-23, 2023 My Fair Lady May 9-14, 2023 Beetlejuice June 27-July 2, 2023

About SIX

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America the, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy® and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

About Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Her voice is undeniable. Her fire is unstoppable. Her triumph is unlike any other.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

About Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy® Award-winning thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again. For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

About Wicked

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz ... but from a different angel. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin--smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships ... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

About Pretty Woman: The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69," "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

About To Kill a Mockingbird

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Featuring direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird. mmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

About Chicago

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...Chicago.

About My Fair Lady

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

About Beetlejuice

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Orlando.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that's out of this Netherworld. And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!