Davis Gaines Returns To Orlando Shakes For THE FANTASTICKS

Acclaimed actor Davis Gaines, who has performed the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, will be featured in Orlando Shakes' next production, The Fantasticks, which runs February 2-26. [Previews are February 2-3; opening night February 4.]

Gaines, who was raised in the suburbs of Orlando, has received critical acclaim for his Phantom performances on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Subsequently, he was chosen by Hal Prince and Lloyd Webber to play the leading role in the world premiere of Whistle Down the Wind.

Along with numerous other credits on Broadway and national tours, regional theater, film and television, Gaines has previously appeared at Orlando Shakes in Spamalot, Les Miserables, and Man of La Mancha.

Gaines attended Winter Park High School for his freshman and sophomore years, and then Edgewater High School for his junior and senior years. Although, he credits his experiences at both Fern Creek Elementary and Glenridge Middle School -- specifically, drama teacher Ann Derflinger -- for encouraging him to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Gaines, who is the show's narrator, El Gallo, joins a cast that includes veteran Orlando Shakes performers Valerie Torres-Rosario (Luisa), Damian Barray (Matt), E. Mani Cadet (Hucklebee), Bert Rodriguez (Bellomy), Philip Nolen (Henry), and Brandon Roberts (Mortimer). Matti Endsley (the mute) is in her first season with the theater company. It is directed by Joshian Morales.

The Fantasticks (book and lyrics by Tom Jones; music by Harvey Schmidt) is the story of a boy, a girl, and their fathers -- who plan to bring their children together by keeping them apart. It is the longest-running rom-com musical in world history.

More information about The Fantasticks can be found at https://www.orlandoshakes.org/show/the-fantasticks/

