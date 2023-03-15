Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando

Returning for its third year, Re:Charge is an ambient, relaxing event meant to rejuvenate with amazing sounds and soft lighting.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando

Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, announce the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.

Returning for its third year, Re:Charge is an ambient, relaxing event meant to rejuvenate with amazing sounds and soft lighting. Guests will leave feeling refreshed as they bring their own pillow and blanket to lie down in during this restorative night of live music. Harpist Timbre Cierpke will lead a live ensemble of orchestral musicians playing a 60-minute concert of peaceful and reflective music, with a world debut in Orlando. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at www.CreativeCityProject.com.

"We are excited to announce this year's Re:Charge, which is always an incredibly relaxing and rewarding experience for all of our guests," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Creative City Project has been busy behind the scenes planning some very big, exciting updates and developments with our 2023-2024 programming, so stay tuned, as we promise to continue delivering the most immersive, imaginative, unforgettable events.




The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Fin Photo
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent Photo
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent
After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This Marc Photo
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March
Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned “Vinylinist™” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month” this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. 
Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Titusville Playhouse
One of the things I love about musical theatre is how it can be so many different things all at once. Shows that tackle a deep subject or address a serious social topic sit next to light and fun stories of queens and knights in shining armor, and all make great musicals. And some shows, like PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT tackle all of the above, but do so wrapped in a glittery, colorful wrapping. So, I was particularly excited to make it out to Titusville to see Titusville Playhouse’s PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT (now playing through March 26th) – and found there a rollicking, good time that also strikes a particular nerve at this moment in history.

More Hot Stories For You


Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In OrlandoCreative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando
March 15, 2023

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, have announced the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical SelectionsThe 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
March 15, 2023

This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin SargentBroadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent
March 14, 2023

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This MarchViolectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March
March 14, 2023

Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned “Vinylinist™” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month” this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. 
QUEEN OF SWORDS Gets Orlando DebutQUEEN OF SWORDS Gets Orlando Debut
March 12, 2023

Queen of Swords, the rock musical over six years in the making will have its Orlando debut at the end of March at Timucua Arts Foundation as part of the month-long 'Word Play Festival'.
share