Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, announce the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.

Returning for its third year, Re:Charge is an ambient, relaxing event meant to rejuvenate with amazing sounds and soft lighting. Guests will leave feeling refreshed as they bring their own pillow and blanket to lie down in during this restorative night of live music. Harpist Timbre Cierpke will lead a live ensemble of orchestral musicians playing a 60-minute concert of peaceful and reflective music, with a world debut in Orlando. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased at www.CreativeCityProject.com.

"We are excited to announce this year's Re:Charge, which is always an incredibly relaxing and rewarding experience for all of our guests," says Creative City Project Executive Director Heide Evans. "Creative City Project has been busy behind the scenes planning some very big, exciting updates and developments with our 2023-2024 programming, so stay tuned, as we promise to continue delivering the most immersive, imaginative, unforgettable events.