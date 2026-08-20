Community Stages to Host Free Open House Ahead of Fall Season in Ocala

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Community Stages invites families, performers, and community members to kick off its Fall 2026 season at a free Open House on Saturday, August 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Chelsea Art Center, 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.

Guests can meet Community Stages artists and teaching staff, explore upcoming programs, enjoy refreshments and theatre activities, and see singers and actors from the organization's ensembles in two short performance showcases.

Open House Schedule

4:00 p.m. - Doors Open

Meet the Community Stages team, explore Fall programs, enjoy refreshments, and join in theatre activities.

4:30 p.m. - Performance Showcase

Singers and actors from Community Stages ensembles.

5:15 p.m. - Performance Showcase

A second performance featuring Community Stages singers and actors.

6:00 p.m. - Open House Ends

Community Stages' Fall 2026 programming begins in September, with performances throughout the season.

'We want people to come through the door, meet us, play a little, see some of the work, and discover where they might fit,' said Community Stages founder and director Terry LeCompte. 'There are opportunities here for people at nearly all the ages and stages of life.'

Fall Performance Programs

Community Stages' Trunk & Trek Troupe: Holiday Edition is an evening performance class for ages 9-18. Meeting Tuesdays and Thursdays, the ensemble will rehearse and perform A Christmas Wizard of Oz by Kathryn Schultz Miller.

The Homeschool Players, for ages 8-12, offers a daytime performance class meeting on Tuesdays. Students will prepare It's Christmas, Carol, a holiday musical by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson.

The Family Playhouse class brings children ages 5-9 and an adult partner together two Sundays each month to imagine, create, and share through theatre.

Adults can take the stage through HeartStrings & Harmonies, a musical theatre and vocal ensemble, and ArtiFacts, Community Stages' storytelling and community performance ensemble.

Community Stages uses a performance-based approach to theatre education: students learn theatre by making theatre. Rehearsal becomes the classroom as performers build acting, vocal, movement, storytelling, collaboration, and ensemble skills while working toward performances shared with the community.

Fall classes begin in September, with class productions planned for December. Community Stages is also an approved Step Up For Students direct-pay provider for eligible programs.

About Community Stages

Community Stages is a nonprofit theatre arts organization creating opportunities to learn, make, and share theatre across North Central Florida. Through performance-based classes, ensembles, camps, workshops, performances, and community collaborations, participants of all ages build skills, explore their creativity, and connect with others through the shared experience of making theatre.

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