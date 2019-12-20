Christopher Leavy to Kick Off Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series

The Winter Park Playhouse will feature its very own Musical Director and accomplished entertainer, Christopher Leavy, to kick off their popular Spotlight Cabaret Series for the new year on January 15 and 16, 2020.

Mr. Leavy will delight audiences with his newest solo cabaret entitled, Get Happy!, themed to help everyone beat the post- holiday blues! Join Chris as he lifts your spirits and leaves you grinning with a mix of well-known popular music and musical theatre tunes all served with a large portion of his piano virtuosity. From memorable songs like "Get Happy" to medleys full of upbeat happy tunes, Chris will give a sensational evening of song, fun and laughter.

Christopher Leavy has a 13-year tenure with The Winter Park Playhouse as the theatre's resident Musical Director. His 40-plus year career, spans over 100 shows in various national locations. His cabaret work has recently led him to New York City where he played the famous Don't Tell Mama and The Metropolitan Room. Chris also toured nationally with Bathhouse, The Musical and has credits with Branson Missouri's Mansion America, The American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge MA, as well as Theatre By The Sea and Seacoast Repertory Theatre in New Hampshire.

Locally, alongside his work at The Playhouse, you can catch Chris at Walt Disney World performing at The Rose and Crown Pub, The Grand Floridian Resort, and at the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. Other local credits include Universal Studios, SAK Comedy Lab, Orlando Gay Chorus and more.

"Chris is an exceptional talent, and we are so fortunate to have him as our year-round Musical Director. Come join us for an evening of laughter and song as we start the new year!"says Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Once sold out, a limited number of "Standing Room Only" tickets are available for $10. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





