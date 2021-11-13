Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The Holidays With Frogpig Live at HÄOS Next Month

The musical stylings of the frog-pig hybrid will be on display for one performance only

Nov. 13, 2021  

Take back the holly and mistletoe, because all Frogpig wants for Christmas is to have the next iconic holiday album.

Mariah Carey. Michael Buble. The Carpenters. Barbra Streisand. These legendary artists all have one thing that Orlando's favorite hamphibious puppet has always wanted ... Money.

But they also have iconic Christmas albums, and that's all that Frogpig wants this year. You are invited to be a fly on the wall for the studio recording session that is sure to be just as chaotic as you would imagine. Let's just say... Frogpig is far from a One Take Wonder

Joel Swanson reprises his career-making role as the felt half-breed, himself, and is joined by some very special guests ... including Nic Nightingale as the oaf-ish Ollie and Kari Ringer as Liza Minnelli.

Live at HAOS on Church, Upstairs in the LaLa Lounge.
Wednesday, December 8th, 2021.
Doors at 7:00 pm. Show at 8:00 pm.
Libations available at the Bar.

Tickets: https://frogpig.ticketleap.com/frogpigchristmas/


