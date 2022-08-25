Cast Announced For Ghost Light Theatricals' LILIES

Ghost Light Theatricals, a new artistic venture founded by Joseph C. Walsh, has announced its inaugural production of the Florida Premiere of Lilies: or the revival of a romantic drama, in partnership with Wild Oats Productions and Theatre South Playhouse. The play, written by award-winning Canadian playwright Michel Marc Bouchard and translated to English by Linda Gaboriau, will run at Theatre South Playhouse September 15 - 24, 2022.

Walsh is excited to bring this moving story to Central Florida: "Lilies is a story of love, faith and spirituality. It tells an intimate and universal tale of first love set against a backdrop of judgment, hypocrisy and control. I hope the audience will see a reflection of their own first loves and wonderfully, for a story that sounds so serious, find moments of humanity and humor. May it also stand as a warning of what can happen when we allow ourselves to, 'not say gay.'"

On the importance of Lilies in 2022, Walsh quoted the character of Father Saint-Michel: "...But theater should reach everyone. One can do anything in the theater, you know. One can reinvent life. One can be in love, jealous, insane, tyrannical or possessed. One can die of love, of hate, of passion... One can conquer the unconquerable!"

Simon Doucet, unjustly imprisoned for nearly forty years, invites his old friend Bishop Jean Bilodeau to a special theatrical event designed to inspire him to confess the events of a warm Autumn evening in 1912. Simon must know what happened in "...those minutes that cost me the last forty years of my life." A passionate and engrossing masterpiece, Lilies employs the simple and singular elements of live theatre to tell a romantic and moving story of love, revenge and enlightenment.

Lilies won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play and the Chalmers Award for Best Play in 1992. The film adaptation became an audience favorite at the 1996 San Francisco Gay & Lesbian Film Festival and won the Canadian Genie for Best Motion Picture of 1996.

Following acclaimed runs in London, Dublin, and Brighton, this award-winning production comes to Orlando for its 15th anniversary.

Performances are Thursday, September 15th - Monday, September 19th & Thursday, September 22nd - Saturday, September 24th. All performances will begin at 8:00pm. Tickets $25-$30. Special Industry Night on Monday, September 19th, with all tickets $20.

For tickets please visit: www.theatresouthplayhouse.org.

The production will feature John E. Palmer as Simon in 1952/Timothee Doucet, Carlos Diaz as Count Vallier De Tilly, Ryan Ball as Simon Doucet in 1912, Nicholas Querino as Jean Bilodeau, Joshua Oliveras as Countess Marie-Laure De Tilly, Anthony Trujillo as Mademoiselle Lydie-Anne De Rozier, Michael Morman as Father Saint-Michel/Baron de Hue/Chaplain, Bob Brandenburg as Bishop Jean Bilodeau, and Nico Allen as Baroness de Hue/Syrian Slave Girl/Guard. Understudies are Gavin Waid and Dezmond Allen.

This production will be directed by Joseph C. Walsh. Associate Director is James Tuuao, Assistant Director is Dayja Le'Chelle, Original Music Composed by Alexander Rudd, Production Liaison is Kevin James, Design Consultants are Joshua Gallagher and Jason Golinsky, Company Manager is Evan Valle, and Stage Manager is Stephanie Elliott.

ABOUT WILD OATS PRODUCTIONS/GHOST LIGHT THEATRICALS

Wild Oats Productions was formed in 2005 to present exciting and innovative theatrical works. The company has striven to bring new titles to audiences and revisit familiar works with fresh ideas, often experimenting with the relationship between audience and performer.

Highlights include a critically acclaimed production of The Laramie Project with Greenwich Theatre, and a subsequent invitation to be the first London company to present The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later. Other productions include the London premiere of the hit off-Broadway musical Zanna, Don't!, the European premiere of Listen To My Heart: The Songs Of David Friedman, the world premiere of Twisted: The Annie Ross Story, the award-winning European premiere of The Temperamentals, and the UK and Irish premiere productions of Michel Marc Bouchard's drama Lilies.