Carbonell Awards Announces 2022-2023 Board Of Directors

Gary Schweikhart, the newly elected board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's most highly coveted recognition of theatrical and performance excellence, today announced the nonprofit organization's officers and board members for the 2022-2023 theater season:

Gary Schweikhart, president of PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm, and co-founder of the series Culture & Cocktails, which will launch its 18th season this November in partnership with the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. A former print/broadcast theater reviewer and producer, he has served on the Carbonell Board since 2018, was Board vice president 2019-2021, co-chaired the Carbonell Special Committee in 2021, and will now chair the organization's Production & Programming Committee. Schweikhart replaces former Carbonell president Jeff Kiltie, general manager of Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, who has left the Board.

Javier Siut, member of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and former director of Prometeo Theatre at Miami-Dade College. He chairs the board's Scholarship Committee.

Donald R. Walters, president of Donald R. Walters, P.A., a Coral Springs real estate law firm, is a former president of the Carbonell Board of Directors. He will continue to serve on the board's Executive and Governance committees.

Geoff Short, president of the board of directors of the Pembroke Pines Theater of the Performing Arts, and an experienced theater director, actor, and music producer who has worked with numerous South Florida theater companies. Short was a member of the Carbonell Special Committee in 2021.

Linda Birdsey, director of marketing and public relations for the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.

Gino R. Campodónico, senior director of communications & storytelling at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, who chairs the board's PR Committee.

Ricardo J. Gonzalez III, owner/director of the Beaux Arts Gallery in Miami, and proprietor and worldwide personal representative for the estate of sculptor Manuel Carbonell.

Herman G. Montero, director of production at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and former production manager for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Montero was a member of the Carbonell Special Committee.

William Nix, former vice president of marketing and governmental affairs for the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County who also hosted an award-winning weekly TV show on the arts. He currently is an ex officio member of the Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission and hosts the annual African-American Film Festival at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Avery Sommers, Broadway, movie and TV veteran who continues to sell-out performances in cabarets, night clubs and theaters. Both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee, she also is a recipient of a Los Angeles Ovation Award, The Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival.

"First, I want to thank Jeff Kiltie for his outstanding service as Board president over the last year. He was a wise and fair administrator during a period of intense re-focus and change," says Schweikhart. "In addition, I'm particularly pleased that Kent Chambers-Wilson will continue to serve as Carbonell Coordinator for the 2022-2023 season."

"We look forward to adding both new Board members and new Carbonell Judges in the months ahead as we continue our effort to diversify the organization while making even more transparent the entire award process," he pledges.

The nominations for the 2021-2022 theater season will be announced in early October, and the 45th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 7, at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center.