CONSCIOUS VOICES World Premiere Announced At Rollins College

Conscious Voices makes its world premiere in the Annie Russell Theatre on June 4th 2021.

With performances at 12:00PM and 6:00PM this piece is inspired by Plato's Allegory of the Cave with a modern twist which explores American identities impacted by prejudice and discrimination. This devised piece will be performed by a diverse group of performers both undergrad and professional, led by Sonia Pasqual, Marianne DiQuattro and Ghina Fawaz.

The piece, created by Masters of Liberal Studies graduate, Sonia Pasqual, produced by Rollins College & Marianne DiQuattro and developed by Margaret Stewart, Allison Stewart, and Nicole Ponce, Conscious Voices is a collaborative performance piece which promotes diversity and presents the challenges that come with the identities with which we associate. In Pasqual's version of "The Cave of Ignorance" the voices of colorism, blackness, fatphobia, nonbinary gender identities, feminism, and whiteness are unleashed to present their stories through spoken word, dance, art, and more.

There will be a talk-back following each performance where audiences will be able to discuss their reactions to the piece.

Performances of Conscious Voices is open to the public at the Annie Russell Theatre on June 4th, 2021 at 12PM and 6PM. Admission is Free.

For more information on the production and ticketing please visit: consciousvoicesbysonia.art