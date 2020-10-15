CFCArts Announces Live Performances On Sale For The Holidays

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m, Friday, October 16, 2020.

CFCArts today announced two more live performances going on sale, in addition to the previously announced "This Is Halloween" orchestra show.

This marks the first in-person performances for Central Florida's largest arts organization since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting CFCArts.com or call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. For accessible seating, please call the CFCArts Box Office at 407-937-1800 ext. 710. Shows on sale 9 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020.

With safety measures in place, in a plan supported by Orlando Health, CFCArts looks forward to welcoming back audiences to these live events. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available at the CFCArts website here: CFCArts safety.

A Holiday Fantasia

Presented by the CFCArts Community Choir

CFCArts.com/Holiday-Fantasia

Saturday, December 12, 2020 4 p.m.

This December, join the CFCArts Community Choir as they present their annual holiday concert on December 12th at Mead Gardens. Featuring an array of classics from Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, Winter Wonderland, I'll Be Home For Christmas, to a collection of traditional Christmas hymns including O Come All Ye Faithful and O Holy Night. This afternoon will be an opportunity for the whole family to experience the sights and sounds of the holiday season in a stunning and immersive event.

A Christmas Carol The Musical



Presented by the CFCArts Children & Youth Arts Programs

CFCArts.com/Christmas-Carol-Musical

Friday, December 4, 2020, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 2020, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A Christmas Carol is a spectacular adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story, as Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this thrilling stage adaptation. Broadway heavy hitters, Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Disney's The Little Mermaid) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once on This Island), breathe fantastic life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.



The CFCArts Children & Youth Arts Program will feature a cast of over 60 student performers in this holiday must-see.

