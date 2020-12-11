CFCArts Announces In-Person and Streaming Holiday Shows

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

CFCArts has announced their upcoming holiday programming! Events include Belles & Bows, Deck the Courtyard, NOEL: The Carols of Christmas and more.

Check out the full upcoming schedule below:

Deck the Courtyard

Deck the Courtyard with a joyous celebration of holiday themed musical theatre and contemporary music interlaced with dramatic readings, engaging poetry and heartfelt storytelling. Featuring performances from Alice Fairfax (storyteller/host), Matt Rothenberg, Richard Gebo III, Faith Janicki, Tamir Hernandez, Shannon Lynn Carson, and Heather Langs (accompanist).

WHEN: Friday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults: $18.00 General seating for social distancing

WHERE: The Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

Virtual Version: $10 per screen for access to a recording of the performance - Available the following Friday after each live show. Not intended for public performance (max 6 people per screen). Please reach out to boxoffice@cfcarts.com for information on how to secure temporary public performance rights.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

HOLIDAY FANTASIA

Tickets available for Noon Show Only! Join the Central Florida Community Choir as they present their annual holiday concert at Mead Botanical Gardens featuring an array of holiday classics from "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town", "Winter Wonderland", "I'll Be Home For Christmas", to a stunning collection of traditional Christmas hymns including "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night".

WHEN: Saturday, December 12, at 12 p.m. (4 p.m. showing sold out.)

TICKETS: General Admission event at the Grove within Mead Botanical Garden.

Adults: $15.00

Kids (4- 12): $10.00

Free for under three.

WHERE: Mead Garden 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789 Patrons need to bring a camping chair or a picnic blanket, as there are no seats.

PARKING: If parking on site, patrons need a Parking Pass.

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

Belles & Bows

Holidays in the Courtyard

Belles & Bows is an all female, holiday vocal ensemble that has been charming audiences in the Central Florida area for the past decade. Decked in modern holiday attire, these lovely ladies add elegance and class to every performance, performing a variety of musical genres from classic carols to contemporary tunes. Starring Lisa Hulse, Olivia Figh, Danielle Smith, Gabrielle Pitchford, Meghan Hone, Annalycia Franklin and Theresa Smith-Levin, join us during the Holidays in the Courtyard series for a heartwarming and inspiring evening of Christmas favorites.

WHEN: Saturday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults: $18.00 General seating for social distancing

WHERE: The Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

Virtual Version: $10 per screen for access to a recording of the performance - Available the following Friday after each live show. Not intended for public performance (max 6 people per screen). Please reach out to boxoffice@cfcarts.com for information on how to secure temporary public performance rights.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020

NOEL: The Carols of Christmas

Presented by the Dr. Phillips Center in the Frontyard Festival™ - Members of the CFCArts Community Choir & Symphony Orchestra

Join members of the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra as they present a live and in-person traditional and spirited celebration of The Christmas Story as told through the most beloved Christmas carols and dramatic narration. Featuring magnificent and brilliant arrangements of Christmas' most treasured carols, NOEL is an inspiring collection of arrangements from award-winning and renowned conductor and arranger, Derric Johnson. Don't miss out on this unique, collaborative celebration as only Central Florida Community Arts can bring.

When: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 7 p.m.

Tickets: drphillipscenter.org

$20 per ticket, pods of 2+ and 4+

Thursday, December 17, 2020

A Right on Key Christmas

Holidays in the Courtyard Series

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Right on Key wants to help you celebrate this holiday season! Right on Key is a high-energy diverse group of talented singers who will be singing your holiday favorites in a new fresh way. This group will have you laughing and remembering all of your favorite things about the holiday season. Right on Key is an award-winning a cappella group who has been featured at Disney Parks, Disney Springs, Sea World, conventions and have been featured on Good Morning America. Come enjoy this fun evening of great music.

WHEN: Thursday, December 17, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults: $18.00 General seating for social distancing

WHERE: The Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

Virtual Version: $10 per screen for access to a recording of the performance - Available the following Friday after each live show. Not intended for public performance (max 6 people per screen). Please reach out to boxoffice@cfcarts.com for information on how to secure temporary public performance rights.

Friday, December 18, 2020

Saturday, December 19, 2020

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Holidays in the Courtyard Series

With only a week until Christmas, the boys of Boys Night want to spread as much holiday cheer as possible before the big day arrives. This jam-packed musical evening of Christmas celebration is sure to bring comfort, joy, and all the holiday shenanigans the boys can cook up.

WHEN: Friday, December 18 and Saturday, December 19, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: Adults: $18.00 General seating for social distancing

WHERE: The Courtyard at Central Christian Church, 250 SW Ivanhoe Blvd. Orlando, FL 32804

SAFETY: CFCArts follows safety measures in a plan supported by Orlando Health. All performers and patrons will be expected to adhere to the safety guidelines available here: CFCArts safety.

Virtual Version: $10 per screen for access to a recording of the performance - Available the following Friday after each live show. Not intended for public performance (max 6 people per screen). Please reach out to boxoffice@cfcarts.com for information on how to secure temporary public performance rights.

Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 24, 2020

NOEL: CHRISTMAS AT HOME

The CFCArts Community Choir turns this joyful event into an on-demand video for Christmas Eve. Produced by Valencia College's film department, viewers will be inside the music as they experience the performances of choir members in a beautiful outdoor setting. The filmed concert features holiday classics like "Shout for Joy", "O Come All Ye Faithful", and "O Holy Night" arranged by the world-renowned conductor Derric Johnson. Whether your tradition is a family brunch, opening that one present early, or a day of baking NOEL: Christmas at Home brings the holiday spirit directly to your home.

WHEN: Video on-demand is available at 12:01 a.m. (EST) on December 24, 2020.

Patrons will have two weeks from when they start the performance to complete it. The video can be rewatched and enjoyed unlimited times.

TICKETS: Purchase tickets for the NOEL Christmas Eve at Home concert at CFCArts.com. Pay-what-you-will starting at one dollar. Patrons must keep the email receipt with the link to the video.

WHERE: On-demand virtual concert access.