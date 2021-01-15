Brevard Symphony Orchestra Announces Opening Night Ticket Availability

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra has announced that individual tickets for its first concert of the season are now on sale. In November, the orchestra announced its "reimagined" 2021 season. The season will begin on Saturday, January 23 with a program titled "Beethoven Celebration." Two performances of this program will be presented at the King Center in Melbourne at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. This concert, part of the BSO's Signature Six Series, is the first of several planned in celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. The Signature Six Series includes five classical programs and one pops program, Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm. Three of the six programs are also offered on Saturday afternoons at 2 pm, packaged as the Matinee Series. Music Director Christopher Confessore will lead the orchestra in all performances.

Both concerts on January 23 will feature Ecuadorian cellist Francisco Vila performing Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major. The program will open with Beethoven's Egmont Overture, written to accompany Goethe's play of the same name, and conclude with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, rumored to have been the composer's favorite symphony. BSO Executive Director David Schillhammer: "There is no better way, in my opinion, to return to live performances than to present a concert honoring Beethoven. I am so grateful to the community for their support over the last nine months. We can't wait to resume our schedule of live concerts and it wouldn't be possible without our amazing patrons."

In keeping with current CDC guidelines and King Center policy, audience seating will be socially distanced and everyone in attendance will be required to wear face coverings while in the building. The musicians of the BSO will also be seated in a socially distanced configuration. String players and percussionists will be masked at all times. Members of the woodwind and brass sections will wear masks when they are not playing.

Because of lessened capacity due to social distancing, it is possible that some seating areas may be taken by subscribers and not available for individual purchase. If available, tickets will start at $19 for the afternoon performance and $29 for the evening performance. In addition to the live performances, the BSO is offering a delayed stream of the concert, starting on January 30, for patrons who wish to enjoy the concert from home. Tickets to both live performances on January 23 may be purchased directly from the King Center by calling 321.242.2219. Tickets for the delayed stream are also now available for the first concert for a contribution of $10 or more. Stream tickets are only available at Brevardsymphony.com/Jan2021 or by calling 321.345.5052.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is the only fully-professional orchestra in Brevard County. Many of central Florida's finest classical musicians play with the BSO. For more information regarding the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, please visit BrevardSymphony.com or call 321.345.5052.