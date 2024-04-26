Bert Rodriguez to Return to The Winter Park Playhouse Cabaret Stage in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multi-talented Mr. Bert Rodriguez will return to the cabaret stage with his newest solo cabaret - Mi Familia - in the Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Winter Park Playhouse May 22 and 23, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Bert will use his engaging storytelling to treat audiences to anecdotes from his family history and travels across the globe. As he weaves his way through multiple vocal styles from classic mariachi like Linda Ronstadt's "Tu, Solo, Tu", to the pop country sounds of Rascal Flatts' rendition of "Life is a Highway" to Broadway standards from shows like Closer Than Ever, Honeymoon in Vegas, Children of Eden and more!

Bert Rodriguez has been a consistent part of The Winter Park Playhouse artistic family for more than a decade. He has performed in a multitude of Playhouse Spotlight Cabarets and Mainstage musicals including A Swingin' Christmas - The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, Nunsense A-men!, Andrews Brothers and Life Could Be A Dream to name a few. Additionally, Bert is a well-respected Music Director and has both performed and music directed professional readings in the Playhouse’s annual Florida Festival of New Musicals.

Bert earned his BFA in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association. His onstage regional credits include work at Orlando Shakes and Theatre West End. He originated the role of Crush in Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom and prior to his arrival in the Orlando area, Bert played Ewart Dunlop in the national tour of Meredith Wilson's The Music Man.

"Audiences are always in for a really wonderful evening when Bert is onstage! His impressive vocal range and charming personality make for a cabaret not to be missed!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Cabarets sell out quickly, so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

