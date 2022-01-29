BWW Review: DRAGONS & FAIRIES at Leu Gardens

Many of us dreamed as a child of entering the magical lands of our favorite books, movies or other media. Nothing was more thrilling than imagining one could walk through a wardrobe or slide down a rabbit hole into a magical land that was seemingly just on the other side of reality. But unless some of you out there are keeping a huge secret (if so, email me!), journeys like those just don't exist in real life. Or do they? In the latest immersive presentation by the Memoir Agency and Creative City Project - DRAGONS & FAIRIES - visitors to Harry P. Leu gardens on select evenings will be magically transported into a theatrical adventure with young fairy Freya and her dragon friend, Dauntless, as they journey through a fantasy world filled with bizarre creatures and beautiful settings. Many of us dreamed as a child of entering the magical lands of our favorite books, movies or other media. Nothing was more thrilling than imagining one could walk through a wardrobe or slide down a rabbit hole into a magical land that was seemingly just on the other side of reality. But unless some of you out there are keeping a huge secret (if so, email me!), journeys like those just don't exist in real life. Or do they? In the latest immersive presentation by theDRAGONS & FAIRIES - visitors to Harry P. Leu gardens on select evenings will be magically transported into a

DRAGONS & FAIRIES takes visitors on a ¾ mile theatrical journey through large-scale lighting installations alongside live actors in costume who progress the story at each stop along the way, all inside the luscious backdrop of Leu Gardens. As one journeys through the experience (which takes approximately 1 hour to complete) audiences encounter many surprises, including friends (and foes) of the two magical hosts and even nine full-size animatronic dragons.

The story of DRAGONS & FAIRIES is easy to follow, though it was made a bit more difficult on the night I attended due to sound issues (mic challenges and volume leveling). Freya, the adolescent fairy who you meet upon entering the gardens, lost her parents in a great fire when she was but a wee lass with only a necklace made from the feather of a phoenix to remember them by. Fairies like Freya are supposed to stay in their part of the land, but being a daring, freethinker, she crosses over into Dragon territory on a quest to find the great wizard Alastair and petition him to change the rules, allowing Dragons and Fairies to intermingle once again. On her journey she soon meets young Dauntless, a spunky young dragon who joins Freya and together they have an amazing adventure filled with surprises around every corner. And along the way they learn about friendship, believing in yourself and the power of love.

As someone who loves a good immersive theatrical experience, I entered DRAGONS AND FAIRIES with a keen sense of excitement and anticipation. The production values are strong, with attention to small details and an aim to help the audience feel like they have truly been transported to a magical realm. The colorful lighting, brilliant costumes and exciting, life-sized animatronic dragons, all veiled in the darkness of Leu Gardens at night work well to create an otherworldly experience. Some scenes work better than others (see my comment above about sound issues), with many elements evoking surprise and delight throughout the group of travelers (audience members) I was with, including a brilliantly executed field of moving light that accompanies the appearance of the fiery phoenix and an ethereal standoff in a smoke-filled field. The actors (who rotate with each group) playing Freya and Dauntless were great in their roles and kept the story moving with an infectious energy. And huge props to the tech team who navigate the grounds with speakers in tow to each stop to ensure all can hear the dialogue and (beautiful) ambient music. I don't want to spoil all the surprises, but just know that theatrical magic takes place in many scenes, creating a fun evening for all.

Cole NeSmith, Director of DRAGONS & FAIRIES shared that their aim is to create "safe, memorable, inspiring, spectacular events for audiences of all ages amidst the COVID-19 pandemic" and that is definitely accomplished with DRAGONS & FAIRIES. As an event that is appropriate for all ages, it is likely to be a bigger thrill for younger audiences, though parents (and others who are young at heart) are sure to find joy and delight in the experience. If you do decide to go, pay attention to the weather (it was very cold the night I attended) and dress accordingly, and make sure to wear comfortable shoes as you will be walking the whole time.

So, if you are looking for a little magic, DRAGONS & FAIRIES may be just the escape you are looking for. It's a great event to take the whole family to - one that will warm the heart (and imagination) amid this chilly Florida winter.

DRAGONS & FAIRIES presented by The Memoir Agency and Creative City Project at Harry P. Leu Gardens runs through March 6th, Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are $22 per person on Wednesday and Thursday and $25 per person Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Harry P. Leu Gardens is located at 1920 North Forest Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.dragonsorlando.com. On-site parking is available for $12.

Photos by Memoir Agency