BWW Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Titusville Playhouse

"Something familiar, something peculiar, something for everyone a comedy tonight!" As the lyrics in the opening number of the classic musical, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, convey - it is a comedy with a little something for everyone. And in the hands of the talented, nimble, and hilarious cast at Titusville Playhouse, this musical is not only something "familiar" but a musical that feels fresh, entertaining, and fantastically funny.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is a classic farce with a book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart, and with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Through a fast-paced script filled with punny dialogue, mistaken identities, over-the-top costumes and colorful sets, FORUM is a show that surprises and delights, even almost 60 years after it's premiere. As for plot (of which there is not much - tragedy tomorrow! Comedy tonight!) the musical, which is set in Ancient Rome, centers around Pseudolous (Steven J. Heron) a slave to Hero (Josiah Randolph) son of Senex (Patrick Ryan Sullivan) and Domina (Malinda Villain). They live next door to Marcus Lycus (Eric Desnoyers) who runs a brothel filled with a variety of courtesans guaranteed to meet any desire. When Hero falls in love (from afar) with Philia (Makenna Kirsch), the newest arrival at the "House of Lycus", Pseudolus agrees to help Hero win her heart in exchange for his freedom. Hilarity ensues, disguises are donned, identities mistaken and, since this is a comedy - a happy ending is reached - but not without a healthy portion of pratfalls, sight gags, jokes, and musical numbers.

Full disclosure - I have always had a bit of an issue with A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM. Every time I have seen a production in the past, it fell flat, causing me to focus more on the outdated tropes, the sexist jokes, and the dated dialogue than the performances themselves. However, after seeing Titusville Playhouse's production, I came to the conclusion that I just hadn't seen the right production...yet. Titusville's FORUM, under the nimble direction of Niko Stamos, is so well-performed, so bright and colorful, and so fast-paced that I couldn't help but laugh for the entire show and rethink my opinion.

Breaking down the elements that Titusville gets just right for this production - let's start with the cast. Leading the way is the extremely talented Steven J. Heron as Pseudolus. Mr. Heron delivers the Stephen Sondheim score without blinking (and sometimes breathing!) and owns the stage every time he enters. His Pseudolus is quick-witted and so loveable you cheer for his success in winning his freedom and he shows off a powerful singing voice whenever given the chance. As Pseudolus' friend and fellow slave, Hysterium, Greg Coleman is, well, hysterical (in more ways than one). As the young lovers, Hero and Philia, Josiah Randolph and Makenna Kirsch are sweet, innocent and "Lovely". Eric Desnoyers' characterization of Marcus Lycus is hilarious, and as Hero's parents, Senex and Domina, Patrick Ryan Sullivan and Malinda Villain were fantastic. Giancarlo Osorio's preening captain, Miles Gloriosus, was filled with swagger and presence and Michael Coppola's Erronius stole the show every time he entered (and exited). The courtesans were a thrill to behold, each with a beautiful and unique costume and fabulous wigs (all by Jordyn Linkous), and the three Proteans were really funny as many different characters throughout.

Helping ensure the right balance of frivolity and fantasy are Jacob Dowell's Scenic Design and Luke Atkison's Lighting. Add in the aforementioned costumes and wigs by Jordyn Linkous and you have the perfect foundation for the talented cast to play. Speaking of foundations, Spencer Crosswell's Music Direction (and Sound Design) ensure the audience is able to thrill at the hilarious (and tuneful) score and the performers have the right direction to deliver fantastic musical delivery.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM is fresh, hilariously bawdy, and most importantly, funny. Whether you have seen the show before or are new to the production, I encourage you to give this one a try. A good hearty belly laugh and a huge smile is just what one needs in these challenging times.

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM presented by Titusville Playhouse runs through August 22nd. Tickets start at $25. Live performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125 - office hours are Tuesday - Friday 10-3.

All Photos by Titusville Playhouse: Niko Stamos

Top Photo: Steven J. Heron as Prologus and the Company of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

Mid-Photo 1: Giancarlo Osorio as Miles Gloriosus, Eric Desnoyers as Lycus, the Proteans & the Courtesans

Mid-Photo 2: Greg Coleman as Hysterium

Mid-Photo 3: Steven J. Heron as Pseudolus, Makenna Kirsch as Philia & Josiah Randolph as Hero

Mid-Photo 4: Patrick Ryan Sullivan as Senex & Malinda Villain as Domina

Bottom Photo: Steven J. Heron as Pseudolus, Eric Desnoyers as Lycus & the Proteans