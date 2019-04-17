BWW Interview: Michael Andrew of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Orlando Shakes

Orlando Shakes is presenting the world premiere of jazz singer Michael Andrew's musical version of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK.

I talked with Andrew about how the style of the show was inspired by the Golden Age of Broadway.

Check it out below!

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK runs April 4 through May 4 at the Orlando Shakes. See the Orlando Shakes website for more information.





