BANGS, BOBS & BANTER Comes to Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gravity Theatre will present Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist, a hilarious and heartwarming one-woman comedy show debuting at the 2024 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. Written and performed by the award-winning Joanna Rannelli, creator and star of Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep, directed by Kerry Ipema, co-creator of Six Chick Flicks,this production promises an unforgettable experience for audiences in Orlando, Winnipeg, and beyond.

In this 60-minute dramedy, Rannelli embodies the role of Nikki, a charismatic hairstylist with a knack for storytelling. Drawing inspiration from real-life encounters, Nikki invites the audience into her salon, where a cast of colorful clientele share their sassy, saucy, and scandalous hair-raising secrets. From unreasonable demands to raunchy tales and taboo confessions, Bangs, Bobs & Banter promises to keep audiences entertained and laughing throughout.

Bangs, Bobs & Banter marks Rannelli's return to the Orlando Fringe Festival following the success of Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep last year. Garnering rave reviews, sold-out performances, and prestigious awards, Rannelli's talent for captivating storytelling and dynamic performances has earned her widespread acclaim.

Performances run May 16-26.

Play Broadway Games