TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

BANGS, BOBS & BANTER Comes to Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Performances run May 16-26.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
BANGS, BOBS & BANTER Comes to Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Gravity Theatre will present Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist, a hilarious and heartwarming one-woman comedy show debuting at the 2024 Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival. Written and performed by the award-winning Joanna Rannelli, creator and star of Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep, directed by Kerry Ipema, co-creator of Six Chick Flicks,this production promises an unforgettable experience for audiences in Orlando, Winnipeg, and beyond.

In this 60-minute dramedy, Rannelli embodies the role of Nikki, a charismatic hairstylist with a knack for storytelling. Drawing inspiration from real-life encounters, Nikki invites the audience into her salon, where a cast of colorful clientele share their sassy, saucy, and scandalous hair-raising secrets. From unreasonable demands to raunchy tales and taboo confessions, Bangs, Bobs & Banter promises to keep audiences entertained and laughing throughout.

Bangs, Bobs & Banter marks Rannelli's return to the Orlando Fringe Festival following the success of Private Parts: The Secrets We Keep last year. Garnering rave reviews, sold-out performances, and prestigious awards, Rannelli's talent for captivating storytelling and dynamic performances has earned her widespread acclaim. 

Performances run May 16-26.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-UpTest and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? The Broadway ScramblePlay the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
Tony Awards TriviaHow well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Broadway World GameCan you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!

 



Videos