Additional Sessions Added To Broadway Workshop At Orlando Rep

Due to popular demand, Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) has added a fourth session of Michael James Scott's Broadway Challenge! The initial workshop filled up within one day of going on sale, as well as three additional sessions, due to waitlist sign-ups. The final added dates for the fourth two-day intensive are July 30-31.

The workshop is for grades 7th - 12th. Space is VERY limited to first-come, first-served registrations. Tuition is $350, and classes are held at Orlando REP.

Registration for the July 30-31 session: https://www.orlandorep.com/youthacademy/mjs-broadway-challenge2/

For questions, email education@orlandorep.com or call 407.896.7365 x219.

Michael James Scott has played the Genie in Disney's Aladdin internationally including Broadway, London, the North American Tour, and originating the role in the Australian Production for which he won the prestigious Helpmann Award for best Featured Actor in a Musical. He originated the role of the Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten and he's best known for originating Dr. Gotswana (aka The Maggots Guy) in the Tony-winning phenomenon The Book of Mormon.

Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf and Hair. On TV he was recently seen in the new Showtime comedy series Black Monday. He was the standby for the legendary Ben Vereen in the international tour of Fosse, taking over the role in Paris, France at the Théâtre du Châtelet. On the West End, he was the associate choreographer and performed in the Broadway revival transfer of Hair. Off-Broadway, co-starring in Here's to the Public opposite Donna McKechnie, and was also part of the concert cast of Jerry Springer: The Opera at Carnegie Hall. Outside NYC, original Las Vegas company of Jersey Boys and in Shrek the Musical as the Donkey at the famous St. Louis Muny. Regional credits include Aida, Ragtime, South Pacific, Cinderella, and Little Shop of Horrors to name a few. Numerous television and film appearances including The Carrie Diaries (The WB), Independent Woman (Feature Film), The View (ABC), The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (NBC), The Late Show with Conan O'Brien (NBC), Good Morning America (ABC), The Today Show (NBC) The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (CBS), The TONY Awards (CBS). He was a member of the critically acclaimed singing group The Broadway Boys and Grammy-nominated Broadway Inspirational Voices. He can be heard on many original Broadway cast albums, multiple studio recordings, and the Broadway Boy's debut Album Lullaby of Broadway.

