AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Comes to Titusville Playhouse This Week

The joint is jumpin' at the Titusville Playhouse Inc. with AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', the Fats Wlaler musical show!

The show opens Friday, September 9 and runs through Sunday, October 2! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

The inimitable Thomas "Fats" Waller rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and that jumpin' new beat, swing music. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Starring Grant Evan, NéLasheé, Vanessa Triplett, Andre' Dion Wills & Burgandy Williams.

Kenney Green, triple-threat, directs, choreographs & music directors the TPI production of Ain't Misbehavin' with the production team including set design by Jay Bleakney, costume & wig design by Jordyn Linkous, sound design by Spencer, William Gibbons-Brown as lighting designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, and Noah Thomas as stage manager.