A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Will Be Performed at Osceola Arts This Month

Osceola Arts will close the 2020-2021 Theatre Season with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder this month. Beginning Friday, July 16th and running through Sunday, August 1st, the Osceola Arts Main Stage will feature this Tony Award-winning musical.

This modern musical comedy follows Monty Navarro, a distant heir to the D'Ysquith family fortune. In an effort to expedite the line of succession, Monty must dip into his bag of tricks to eliminate all those who may stand in his way to the top. Directed by Osceola Arts newcomer Tara Kromer, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder features a talented cast lead by Osceola Arts newcomers Nicholas Wainwright and Chase Williams. Monty, played by Williams, plots some interesting and creative ways to do away with the eight heirs, all played by Wainwright, that stand in his way.

Tickets start at only $25, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, July 31st.

The Osceola Arts Main Gallery will also host a brand new art exhibit. SUBARASHI will be on display through August 1st. SUBURASHI in Japanese means wonderful, amazing, fantastic, terrific, awesome! That is exactly how we describe our SPLAT Youth Art Group. SPLAT= Students Pursuing Arts and Technology is a group of Osceola County art students making art and exhibiting in public spaces throughout Central Florida. SPLAT art group has created Anime inspired artworks for our summer youth art exhibition. Anime is short for animation, is hand-drawn and computer animation originating from Japan. Osceola Arts exhibits are always free and open to the public.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.