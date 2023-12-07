A SWINGIN' CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT at The Winter Park Playhouse

Special Offer: A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett
POPULAR
A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett is a popular musical revue making its Southeastern Regional Premiere at The Winter Park Playhouse.
This feel-good seasonal production features eighteen holiday classics for all to enjoy, plus all the standards that made Tony Bennett a legend, including "The Good Life," "I Wanna Be Around,'' ''Rags to Riches," Bennett's signature song "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and more!
