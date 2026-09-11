Tickets To MAYBE HAPPY ENDING On Sale For Omaha's Orpheum Theater
Performances will run December 8-13.
The national tour of the Tony Award winning Best Musical Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, is now on sale at the Orpheum Theater. Performances will run December 8-13.
Maybe Happy Ending will star Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. The cast will also include Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.
Maybe Happy Ending by Tony Award winners and Grammy Award nominees Will Aronson and Hue Park (Il Tenore, Ghost Bakery) is directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (The Lost Boys, Parade, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol) and features Set and additional Video Design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys, A Christmas Carol, Once on This Island), Costume Design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (KPOP, Eclipsed), Lighting Design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (A Christmas Carol, Fun Home), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Beetlejuice), Video Design by Tony Award winner George Reeve (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends); Deborah Abramson (The Gardens of Anuncia) is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA, the Production Stage Manager is Eric Sprosty and Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager.
Maybe Happy Ending was written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean-language version opened in December of 2016 at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul and subsequently won six Korean Musical Awards including Best Musical. The English-language version was awarded the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and had its U.S. premiere at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta in the 2019-2020 season under the direction of Michael Arden.
Tickets start at $41 and are available through ticketomaha.com, by phone at 402-345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center at 1200 Douglas Street. Omaha Performing Arts uses all-in ticketing. The prices listed include all fees.
|
|
The Merry Wives of Windsor (Florida)
Outdoors - Old Main Amphitheatre (4/01-4/11)
|
Sister Act
Annie L. McDonald Theatre (10/29-11/08)
|
A Year with Frog and Toad
Annie L. McDonald Theatre (1/29-2/07)
|
Underdog: The Other, Other Bronte
Enid Miller Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
Christmas at Leon's
Lofte Community Theatre (12/05-12/20)
|
Arsenic and Old Lace
Lofte Community Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Come From Away
Omaha Community Playhouse (9/11-10/11)
|
Cabaret
Annie L. McDonald Theatre (4/22-5/02)
|
Dear World
Annie L. McDonald Theatre (9/18-9/20)
|
The Producers
Nebraska Communities Playhouse (2/19-3/07)