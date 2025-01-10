The RESET: an Immersive Sound Experience with Davin Youngs Comes to the Orpheum Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The RESET: an Immersive Sound Experience with Davin Youngs is coming to the Orpheum Theatre this month. There will be two performances on January 18.

Wellbeing and music meet in the world’s most iconic spaces and stages during The RESET. Sound healing artist Davin Youngs’ immersive experience fosters stillness, awareness, and community through innovative sound techniques and guided meditation. It’s like an ambient concert at Steelhouse Omaha where you are able to lie down on a yoga mat and restore yourself for an hour.

Described as a "magician of the soul," Davin Youngs is the creator of The RESET, an immersive sound experience where he relies heavily on his improvisational singing, looping and sound healing instruments to create a sonic container for restoration, discovery and healing. He has brought The RESET to iconic spaces like Chicago's famed Orchestra Hall, the roof at the Ace Hotel and Arcosanti in the Arizona desert. Where wellness and music meet, The RESET offers one-of-a-kind sound immersions with a uniquely modern twist. At the center of The RESET is an electro-acoustic immersion in sounds. Something like an ambient concert where you are able to lie down and invite restoration for 60 to 75 minutes.

Comments