The Lofte Community Theatre to Present DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Three-Time Omaha's Choice Award Winner for Live Theater, the Lofte Community Theatre will open Beauty and the Beast, July 20th, 2024. The show will run through August 4th, with Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances at 7 PM and Sunday matinees at 2 PM. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Lofte Box Office, by phone at 402-234-2553, or by visiting www.lofte.org.

Thursday Ticket Special: $12 tickets for Thursday performances of Beauty and the Beast (July 25th & August 1st.) Call the Lofte Box Office at (402) 234-2553 the day of the performance to reserve your tickets. Reservations for the $12 ticket price cannot be made sooner than "day of."

Synopsis: "Tale as old as time..." This enchanting story follows the kind and bookish Belle as she discovers an enchanted castle inhabited by a Beast under a powerful spell. As their unlikely friendship deepens, Belle unravels the mysteries of the castle, and the Beast's curse, and learns that true beauty lies within. Join us for a magical journey of love, courage, and the transformative power of compassion in this beloved classic brought to life on stage. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature with songs from Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice.

Directed By: Kevin Colbert

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Production Dates: July 20, 21, 25, 26, 27, 28, & August 1, 2, 3, 4

Show Times: 7:00 PM Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 2:00 PM Sundays

Tickets: $24

lofte.org

About The Lofte Community Theatre:

The Lofte Community Theatre is located in Manley Nebraska, approximately 25 minutes south of Omaha. The theatre, a new post-and-beam style performing arts facility can seat approximately 330 patrons for each performance. Actors and audience members enjoy a beautiful climate-controlled venue year-round with concessions offered.

