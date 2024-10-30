THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to the Lied Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.” Produced by McCoy Rigby Entertainment, this spectacular new production will enchant the whole family!

This production of THE LITTLE MERMAID was licensed by Music Theatre International.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid will be at the Lied Center for 8 performances on November 12-17, 2024. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Youth tickets are half price!





