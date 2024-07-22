Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ: A Child's Dream at Ralston Community Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I grew up with “The Wizard of Oz.” Every year we set aside that one night when the 1939 MGM film with Judy Garland as Dorothy came on our black and white console television. We huddled around the screen with bowls of popcorn and feasted on the fantasy world of Oz. That beloved movie based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book was further adapted for stage with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg and background music by Herbert Stothart. Since 2011 it has played in London, Canada, Australia, and as a North American tour. Today, it is running at Ralston Community Theatre through July 28. It is a classic childrens’ dream that continues to enthrall.

Jeff Garst has kept the production simple and clean, directing a large cast of children and adults. He has successfully pulled together this group of varying talents into a pleasing assembly of fantastical characters who sing and dance their way from the cornfields of Kansas to the emerald streets of Oz.

The leads do not disappoint. Greta Hegarty (Dorothy) embodies a sweet innocent girl with an equally sweet soprano. Her rendition of the iconic “Over the Rainbow” is truly beautiful. Understudy Elliot Brummond (Tin Man) comes across suitably stiff until he puts on his tapping shoes. There is something satisfying about a good tapper. Camden Park (Cowardly Lion) draws the laughs with his bumbling, frightened performance. Jack Gilreath (Scarecrow) draws attention with his loose-limbed body and very fine voice. His subtle facials exhibit his internal emotions without overacting.

Jack Gilreath (Scarecrow) and Greta Hegarty (Dorothy)

Chris Latta (Professor Marvel/Wizard) also has a believable, understated performance. His Professor Marvel is especially well done. He displays an aristocratic, yet humble persona which is likable. Rachel Holmes (Aunt Em/Glinda), Steve Ebke (Uncle Henry), Brandy Hall (Miss Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch) and Emerald City Guard (Christopher Lopez) round out the noteworthy principals.

Toto, a four legged star, plays the part perfectly without a single bark, misstep, or hair out of place.

Chris Ebke, Music Director, conducts a fine 14 piece orchestra while pulling the best from his vocalists. The ending result is pleasing to the ears, both instrumentally and vocally.

Bringing in the visual elements, Leah Skorupa-Mezger (Costume Design), Joey Lorincz (Lighting and Scenic Design) and Jerry Murtaugh (Special Effects Design) add all the color and ambiance.

Skorupa-Mezger creates pallets of neutrals for the Kansas farm scenes then leaps into a riot of color for Oz and a harmonious range of greens for the Emerald City. Her Winkies and crows costumes are particularly good.

Lorincz’s sets and Murtaugh’s special effects are creative, embellished with some artful lighting and lovely backdrops. A very interesting moving twister, flashes of “fire”, and rising hot air balloon bring in a wow factor.

Choreographer Debbie Massey-Schneweis’ jitterbug dance is especially fun to watch. And although she faced a challenge with a young children’s ensemble, she mastered it. The kids are entertaining and charming. Any small mistakes that may happen just add to the cuteness.

High points of the show include the raucous black crows and the singing trees. There are many things to enjoy in this classic production; nothing new, but why change what already works? This is an excellent event for a family and I’d encourage you to take your children and grandchildren to see what we have loved over the years. It's a child's dream.

You still can visit Oz on July 26 and 27 at 7:30 pm and July 28 at 2:00 pm.

https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-wizard-of-oz-tickets-164601

Photo Credit: Analisa Louise Photography

