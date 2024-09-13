Review: JERSEY BOYS: MY EARS ADORED IT at Omaha Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oh, what a night! I just spent 2 1/2 hours of pure delight listening to four phenomenal vocalists in Omaha Community Theatre’s current production of JERSEY BOYS. It will be difficult to pinpoint what I liked best (everything) and easy to point out what didn’t work (absolutely nothing.) OCP has a blockbuster on its hands.

What makes this musical so special is that it is different. It is a jukebox musical with a biographical story line. Bob Gaudio, an original member of the Four Seasons and their prolific songwriter, came up with the idea for the musical after he noted the success of other jukebox musicals, such as MAMMA MIA! However, he and Frankie Valli had a rough road ahead trying to drive their ideas to reality.

Gaudio hired Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice to write the book. They interviewed three members of the group (Nick Massi died before he could contribute his thoughts), and turned them into a compelling book that tells their life stories from the four perspectives of the Four Seasons. Little had been known about the men prior to the musical because the media did not publicize much about them. Their stories of falling from grace and subsequent redemption, their failure to their success and back again, never fail to pull the audience along on their journey.

After running 10 years on Broadway and winning a handful of Tony Awards including Best Musical, a couple of Drama Desk Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, JERSEY BOYS left for a run Off-Broadway and tours of the US and overseas.

Omaha Community Playhouse’s Co-Artistic Director Alex Rodriguez has taken this wonderful show and done a superlative job of matching the perfect voices to the characters, filling the stage with sound and color, and transporting us behind the curtain.

Jim Boggess directs a stellar orchestra seated inconspicuously at the back of the stage. But there is no missing their sweet sounds due to the incredible sound design by Tim Burkhart. There was something extra about the sound in this production. It came across richer than any other show I’ve seen.

Jim Othuse, Set Designer, never misses with his set designs. He just can’t. This time there is an emphasis on moving projected scenes which are further embellished by Stevem L Williams' excellent lighting design. There is movement and beauty.

I love looking at the costumes. And Lindsay Pape’s designs are period perfect and really attractive. Even the wigs are just right: glossy flips and pony tails reflecting the personalities of the young women and the mood of the times.

The fab four—Tanner Langemeier (Frankie Valli), James Verderamo (Tommy DeVito), Will Hastreiter (Bob Gaudio), and Jay Srygley (Nick Massi) are such vocal masters I just had to shake my head and smile the entire show.

First of all, how does Langemeier even do that? How does he hit those notes with such strength and beauty? It’s staggering to listen to him. And when the four sing together, their harmony chills.

Verderamo’s vocals never fail to impress. But as Tommy DeVito, he sails over the bar. He makes his character both likable and unlikable at the same time. His Jersey accent sounds authentic to me and his stage presence magnetic.

Hastreiter is equally amazing with a voice I could listen to all day long. He has power and control with a musicality that is sweet to the ear. His portrayal of Bob Gaudio is rounded as an extremely talented young man who hasn’t lost his humility, but still knows how gifted he is.

Srygley, known for consistently great vocals, gets less of the limelight in this production, yet he shines with his comedic description of what it’s like to room with Tommy. That scene alone is worth a ticket.

The ensemble is strong with breakout moments from Ethan Dragon (Joe Pesci), Tyler Marshall (Hal Miller), Stan Stadig (Bob Crewe) and Bryan Kilpatrick (Gyp DeCarlo). Cayenne Johnson (Mary Delgado) and Monica Weber (Lorraine) add dimension through romance mixed with conflict.

OCP’s production of JERSEY BOYS is not only worth seeing once, it’s worth seeing on repeat. How could you ever tire of gorgeous voices singing such winning music? My ears adored it!

JERSEY BOYS runs September 13 through October 13. Tickets are available at Ticket Omaha, mobile tickets at Wallet.TicketOmaha.com, or by phoning the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

Photo Credit: Robertson Photography

Comments