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Review: COME FROM AWAY flies high at Omaha Community Playhouse

Performances run through October 11th.

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Review: COME FROM AWAY flies high at Omaha Community Playhouse

It is September 11th and the planes have landed.

Twenty five years after 38 aircraft made emergency landings at the Gander airport in Newfoundland, Omaha Community Playhouse is recreating that historic event through the musical, COME FROM AWAY.

Highly deserving of several awards and an impressive run on Broadway, this fast moving show with a handful of actors portraying multiple characters has become a favorite for regional and community theaters.

COME FROM AWAY’s book, music and lyrics by married couple Irene Sankoff and David Hein, were a product of a month long interviewing of the people of Gander, a small town of approximately 10,000 people. These people managed to house and feed the nearly 7,000 stranded passengers for five days with no advance warning. Local residents, churches, and schools opened their doors to house and feed those strangers.

Because of the rapid pace and changing characters, the director must be focused on details. Director Brandon Box-Higden does a superb job keeping it flowing. What makes him even more sensitive to the real life stories told on stage is the fact that he was in New York City the day terrorists struck the World Trade Center towers. He witnessed first hand some of the chaos that ensued. Wow.

This musical has the heart of generosity. It is a feel good story where people come together to support one another. They gave freely of their money and time without expecting repayment. So it isn’t just about survival on one of the most horrific episodes in history; it’s about compassion. And goodness. And human kindness.

Twelve actors deftly play a plethora of different characters that range from the first female pilot on American Airlines, to an animal lover determined to save the animals onboard, to an Egyptian chef, to one of the only Jewish persons amidst an international group. This is truly a brilliant ensemble piece with a dozen stars.

The writing is clever. At times it is uproariously funny. Then it turns anguished and tightens our throats. All the emotions are there on stage and we lose track of our surroundings. We live in Gander for those 100 minutes.

Michelle Garrity’s choreography fits Steven William’s smartly sparse set. Movements are entertaining while also perfectly utilizing a revolving floor and a cluster of chairs used to convey multiple settings: a plane, a bar, a centralized place for people to gather. 

Liz Stinman as Music Director adds a fantastic instrumental element to the production with unusual instruments such as uilleann pipes, a bouzouki, and an Irish flute. The effect is magical. The finale is something special.

The packed house with loud cheers and boisterous responses indicate how well this show will do. It will sell out. People will talk about it for months to come. Missing it would be the real disaster.

Performances run September 11-October 11, 2026. Showtimes are Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00. Tickets are available at www.ticketomaha.com or at the Box Office (402) 553-0800 or visit www.omahaplayhouses.com for more information.

Photo: Jim McKain (Claude and others) and Josh Peyton (Kevin T and others)

Photo Credit: Colin Conces

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