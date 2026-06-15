NEWSIES, JR. Will Come to Omaha Community Playhouse This Month

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Disney's Newsies Jr. will come to the Omaha Community Playhouse this month, running June 26–28, 2026. Presented as a Youth Troupe production of the Shirlee & Henry Fonda Theatre Academy, the musical will be performed at the Howard Drew Theatre as a special event during the 2025/26 season.

The production features music by legendary composer Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein. Julie Stanfill serves as stage director and choreographer, with Eva Henderson as music director.

Disney’s Newsies Jr. is a high-energy musical about a group of New York City newsboys who rise up against powerful newspaper publishers in 1899. Led by the charismatic Jack Kelly, the “newsies” go on strike to fight for fair wages and better working conditions, discovering the strength of unity and the power of standing up for what’s right.

Adapted for young performers, Newsies Jr. retains the energetic score and inspiring message that made the Broadway musical a favorite with audiences of all ages. The show includes songs from the original production while showcasing the talents of student artists from the Fonda Theatre Academy.

Performances run June 26 through June 28, 2026, at the Howard Drew Theatre. Tickets are on sale now. Season ticket holders interested in reserving seats for this special event may contact the box office at 402-553-0800. Additional information on ticketing, seating, accessibility, and directions is available through the venue.

Disney's Newsies Jr. is recommended for audiences seeking a family-friendly musical filled with memorable songs, dynamic choreography, and an uplifting story of young people creating change.

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