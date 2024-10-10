Carson Tonight Celebrates Johnny Carson on His 99th Birthday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Relive the magic and laughter of The Tonight Show on Johnny’s 99th birthday with the talented variety artists and personalities who were frequently featured as in-studio guests during his extraordinary 30-year late-night run.

Carson Entertainment Group and the Lied Center present this one-time special event, hosted by comedian Pat Hazell, plus stage performances by master magician Lance Burton, comedian Cathy Ladman, ventriloquist Jay Johnson, America’s Got Talent Veterans - The Passing Zone jugglers Jon Wee & Owen Morse, and jazz singer Nicole Henry accompanied live by the UNL Jazz Orchestra conducted by Gregory Simon playing from the original music charts of The Tonight Show Orchestra.

Carson Tonight will be at the Lied Center for one performance only on October 23, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $19 adult/$9.50 youth and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.





Comments